Republican Josh Hawley ripped as a ‘bootlicking hack’ for move to block Trump’s impeachment trial

One Republican Senator is attempting a parliamentary maneuver to block the United States Senate from ever holding an impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who was a state attorney general and led the Federalist Society at Yale Law School prior to his election to the Senate, announced he would be introducing a motion to change Senate rules dismiss all of the charges against Trump.

Dems said impeachment was URGENT. Now they don’t want to have a trial, because they have no evidence. In real world, if prosecution doesn’t proceed with case, it gets dismissed. So on Monday, I will introduce measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 2, 2020

This will expose Dems’ circus for what it is: a fake impeachment, abuse of the Constitution, based on no evidence. If Dems won’t proceed with trial, bogus articles should be dismissed and @realDonaldTrump fully cleared — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 2, 2020

My proposal will take form of motion to update Senate impeachment rules to account for this unprecedented attempt to obstruct Senate trial. Stay tuned — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 2, 2020

The GOP senator was blasted for his proposal to block a Senate trial.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

You may be entitled to a refund on tuition from the law school you went to. — Martin Collinson (@redskinsfanuk) January 2, 2020

Didn’t think this impulse tweet would go mini-viral but to clarify: Senator Josh Hawley is a fraud who shifted with the political winds to suck up to Trump and win a Senate seat. I know it, he knows it, & anyone who knew him before he ran for office knows I’m right. — Addisu Demissie (@ASDem) January 2, 2020

Hawley is such an elitist with no respect for his voters. Per @KagroX "The articles of impeachment were adopted on December 18th.vOn December 19th, the Senate went into recess, and @HawleyMO and his colleagues left Washington, and haven’t been back in session since." — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) January 2, 2020

HAHA, Obstruction!

Funny stuff Josh, because one of the articles of impeachment is Obstruction of Congress.

How ironic it is. — JT Ross_2112 (@JTR_2112) January 2, 2020

TIME BEFORE SUCCESSFUL SPEEDY TRIAL MOTION FOR ANYONE BUT TRUMP 🔹️ Incarcerated, misdemeanor: 3 mos

🔹️ Free, misdemeanor: 5 mos

🔹️ Incarcerated, felony: 7 mos

🔹️ Free, felony: 11 mos TIME BEFORE SPEEDY TRIAL MOTION FOR TRUMP (PER HAWLEY) 🔹️ Free, civil case: 15 days https://t.co/8tktnRZLvd — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 2, 2020