Republican Josh Hawley ripped as a ‘bootlicking hack’ for move to block Trump’s impeachment trial

Published

43 mins ago

on

One Republican Senator is attempting a parliamentary maneuver to block the United States Senate from ever holding an impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who was a state attorney general and led the Federalist Society at Yale Law School prior to his election to the Senate, announced he would be introducing a motion to change Senate rules dismiss all of the charges against Trump.

The GOP senator was blasted for his proposal to block a Senate trial.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

