Republican members of Trump’s cult ‘are eager to crown him a monarch and we should be scared stiff’: conservative columnist
In a piece published at the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin contends that Trump defense team member Alan Dershowitz’s argument that Trump “can act corruptly in foreign policy if he thinks it is good for the country that he be reelected” is nothing less than an argument that makes Trump “an absolute monarch and reads the impeachment power out of the Constitution.”
“It was a telling moment that summed up what is at stake here,” Rubin writes. “Republicans are asked to buy into the proposition that abuse of power is acceptable, even to rig an election or to betray our national security interests. Republican members of the cult — including most Republican senators — are eager to crown Trump an absolute monarch; the rest of us should be scared stiff.”
Rubin goes on to write that Trump’s attempts to block John Bolton from testifying at his impeachment trial by declaring that his upcoming book contains classified information is “a transparent and heavy-handed attempt to smash Bolton’s First Amendment rights and to once again obstruct Congress.”
“It is almost impossible to believe that a seasoned professional and respected lawyer such as Bolton would include such material in a book,” writes Rubin. “He, of course, can choose to disregard this ham-handed attempt at prior restraint and show up anyway, as he said he would. This is merely the latest in what has been a desperate scramble to prevent evidence, which inevitably will come out through leaks or books or testimony (in the House, if need be) that would make Trump look even more guilty than he already does.”
Read her full piece over at The Washington Post.
Dershowitz Harvard Law colleague says he just made the best case for calling John Bolton as a witness
During President Trump's impeachment trial this Wednesday, Trump defense team member Alan Dershowitz reiterated the following hypothetical:
"What if a Democratic president were to be elected and Congress were to authorize much money to either Israel or the Palestinians, and the Democratic president were to say to Israel: 'No -- I'm gonna withhold this money unless you stop all settlement growth,' or to the Palestinians: 'I will withhold the money Congress authorized to you unless you stop paying terrorists,' and the president said -- quid pro quo -- 'If you don't do it, you don't get the money; if you do it, you get the money.' There's no one in this chamber that would regard that as in any way unlawful."
Breaking Banner
‘Very interesting indeed’: Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski praised for question that cornered Trump lawyer
Two Republican senators were praised online for asking an insightful question during President Donald Trump's impeachment hearing on Wednesday.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowksi (R-AK) asked a joint question about whether Trump ever raised concerns about Hunter Biden or his father with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.
Alana Abramson, a congressional reporter for TIME magazine, noted the two sit next to each other and that it "looked like they were conferring on it via note passing."
Face masks, fear and boredom: Chinese react to virus threat
Whether lining up to buy face masks, blockading villages or finding ways to stave off boredom amid a city in lockdown, the outbreak of a new and deadly virus has brought disruption to the daily lives of people across China.
In Wuhan, the city where the previously unknown form of coronavirus first appeared, the streets are deserted. Placed under lockdown by the central government since January 23, with citizens forbidden to leave without special permission, many are choosing to remain indoors to minimize risk of infection.