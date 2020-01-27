Republicans ‘are sure to be humiliated’ if they ignore John Bolton’s revelations: conservative columnist
In a piece published at The Washington Post this Monday, Jennifer Rubin points out that the recently leaked details from the unpublished manuscript of John Bolton’s upcoming book “raises a host of problems for Republicans.”
According to Rubin, one problem is that the revelations eradicate the White House’s defense that “Trump’s actions were guided by concern about burden-sharing and corruption generally in Ukraine.” Rubin also contends that the White House’s refusal to allow Bolton’s testimony and production of notes is “prime evidence of the article of impeachment regarding obstruction of Congress.”
“Third, Bolton’s account and Trump’s denial highlight there is a critical question of fact that can be answered only by Bolton’s appearance and production of his notes, on which the book was likely based,” Rubin writes. “The more Trump tweets denials, the more obvious it becomes that Bolton’s testimony under oath is essential.”
The conservative columnist goes on to say that it would be the “personification of a coverup born of cowardice” if Republicans refuse to “demand evidence” that’s “practically right under their noses.”
If Republicans ignore the revelations from Bolton’s manuscript, “they are sure to be humiliated within months if not weeks.”
“Either way, the incriminating evidence against Trump will come out. The only question is if they want to be seen as accomplices in a failed coverup scheme.”
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace hilariously compares GOP to Flat Earthers for their denial of Bolton’s impeachment evidence
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace accused Republicans of being part of the "Flat Earth Society," scrambling to justify why the earth isn't round when faced with evidence.
Speaking to the panel during a Senate break Monday, Wallace played a clip of Fox News host Chris Wallace losing it with a commentator when they tried to make up false information.
"I've known Chris Wallace my entire career in politics," said Wallace, who previously worked for George W. Bush's White House. "This is an unflappable man. I called it the Flat Earth Society. The Republicans cling to the argument that the Earth is flat. Chris Wallace -- they are obviously trying to cover the same event we are, saying, 'No! We have a firsthand witness who saw the Earth is round!' and he's just trying to tell the senators before they render a judgment that the facts reveal the Earth is indeed round."
‘Ken Starr punched himself in the face’: MSNBC host calls Trump team’s opener a ‘total, unmitigated disaster’
Legal expert and MSNBC host Ari Melber explained Monday that former independent counsel Ken Starr could not have been a worse person to give an opening statement for President Donald Trump's impeachment.
Host Nicolle Wallace explained that she was satisfied with not being yelled at on television by Trump's team, as other lawyers have done. But Melber explained that beyond the volume level, the Trump team isn't on a successful trajectory.
"This is the first big TV lawyer that we've seen deployed, that Donald Trump added to the team," said Melber. "This was a disaster for Republicans, a total unmitigated legal and constitutional disaster. Ken Starr, at no point in this dramatic, at times, mournful opening, explained in any factual or legal way what's different. If anything, he drew attention -- and there are senators who understand the history -- he drew attention to the fact that the last two times in modern history we've had impeachments: Clinton and Nixon."
CNN’s Tapper astonished by Trump lawyers’ gaslighting: ‘They’re acting like senators don’t read the news!’
CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday expressed astonishment that President Donald Trump's attorneys went through their entire presentations without once mentioning the explosive reports about former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book.
Even though Bolton's book reportedly undermines the entire White House impeachment defense by claiming that Trump directly linked military aid to Ukraine with investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, none of the lawyers arguing on the president's behalf before the Senate on Monday made a single mention of it.
Reacting to this, Tapper said that it defied credibility to believe that Senators watching the Trump lawyers' presentation did not have reports about Bolton's upcoming book in the backs of their minds.