Republicans claim Democrats leaked John Bolton’s book that was given to the White House — then quickly back down
In a bizarre twist, Republicans are blaming Democrats for releasing information included in John Bolton’s.
Speaking in a line of Republicans, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) explained that it was clear Democrats were part of some kind of conspiracy to turn senators against the speedy trial the White House wanted. With the revelation that Bolton confirmed President Donald Trump was indeed trying to bribe Ukraine, a very few Republican senators are more willing to call him as a witness.
The problem, of course, with Meadows’ accusations is that the manuscript was never sent to Democrats. According to the New York Times report, Bolton sent the book to the White House for security checks to ensure nothing he put in the book was classified.
Meadows went so far as to claim that he has “evidence” that the Democrats were behind it. He then quickly backed down, saying he doesn’t have proof, but that there is a history of Democrats giving information to the press.
Mark Meadows just claimed that he "has evidence" that the House Democrats leaked…something…to the press.
— Charles #GetCovered-ba (@charles_gaba) January 27, 2020
Either someone from the White House or someone from Bolton’s team or publishers leaked the information included in the manuscript.
See Meadows’ trying to make the case below:
CNN
‘Give me a break’: CNN analyst explains why Trump defense of Rudy Giuliani was terrible
While the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump paused for a dinner break, CNN analysts responded to the White House's afternoon defense of the president was by blaming the Biden family.
Political commentator Gloria Borger noted that Trump lawyer, Eric Herschmann, going after former President Barack Obama just seemed desperate.
"Give me a break," she said. "What does that have to do with any of this right now? His defense boiled down to, 'He did it, so what? He did it. He was trying to root out corruption.' But if he was concerned about rooting out corruption, why haven't we seen more of that? His defense was, 'He had a reason to do it. It's OK. Therefore it was in the national interest.' This wasn't just about Joe Biden."
2020 Election
State Department retaliated against NPR by kicking reporter off Mike Pompeo’s plane: report
The U.S. State Department appears to be retaliating against National Public Radio (NPR) after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suffered a caught-on-tape meltdown following an interview with NPR "All Things Considered" co-host Mary Louise Kelly.
According to PBS "Newshour" reporter Nick Schifrin, the State Department kicked NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen off of Pompeo's jet.
"State Department removes NPR’s Michele Kelemen from Sec. Pompeo plane--where she was scheduled for a pool radio rotation--during upcoming trip to London, Kiev," Schifrin reported.
AFP State Department correspondent Shaun Tandon blasted the move on behalf of the State Department Correspondent's Association.
CNN
Trump’s lawyers slammed by CNN’s Toobin for ‘parade of lies’ about Biden’s involvement in Ukraine
On CNN Monday, chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin argued that the White House team's defense in the impeachment trial was disastrously bad.
"I thought Attorney General [Pam] Bondi did an effective job of showing how sleazy the hiring of Hunter Biden was," acknowledged Toobin. However, he added "her discussion, and Eric Herschmann's discussion, of the role of Joe Biden, vice president at the time, was a parade of lies. Just outrageously false in every fact, in every insinuation ... this idea that he engineered the fire firing of [Ukrainian prosecutor] Viktor Shokin to get his son in. Since Joe Biden is the one who is running for president, that seems to be enormously important."