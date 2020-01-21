Republicans looked ‘visibly uncomfortable’ while Adam Schiff was ‘mauling’ them at start of impeachment trial: report
As Senators began their debate this Tuesday afternoon over the rules that will guide the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Trump, Yahoo News reporter Jon Ward was in the Chamber for the proceedings. According to his observations, Republicans sat looking “uncomfortable” as Adam Schiff made the case for removing Trump from office.
“I sat in chamber for entire Schiff speech,” Ward tweeted. “That was a mauling. Trump team thought they were there to debate process and Schiff ambushed them with a full-throated case for impeachment. Republicans were visibly uncomfortable. Sekulow and [Cipollone] responses were rambling and bombastic.”
I sat in chamber for entire Schiff speech. That was a mauling. Trump team thought they were there to debate process and Schiff ambushed them with a full-throated case for impeachment. Republicans were visibly uncomfortable. Sekulow & Cippolone responses were rambling & bombastic
— Jon Ward (@jonward11) January 21, 2020
Speaking on the Senate floor his Tuesday, Schiff called on Senate Republicans to conduct a fair trial and allow Democrats to call witnesses and put forth new documents as evidence.
“The most important question is the question you must answer today: Will the president and the American people get a fair trial?” Schiff said.
US confirms first case of China virus on American soil
US health authorities on Tuesday announced the first case of a person on American soil sickened by a new virus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and intensified airport health screenings.
The man, a US resident in his 30s who lives near Seattle, is in good condition, according to federal and state officials.
The man is being "hospitalized out of an abundance of precaution, and for short term monitoring, not because there was severe illness," said Chris Spitters, a Washington state health official.
The news came as Asian countries ramped up measures to block the spread of the new virus as the death toll in China rose to six and the number of cases surpassed 300.
Adam Schiff scorches Trump lawyers at impeachment trial: They ‘don’t want to talk about the president’s guilt!’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) systematically dismantled arguments being made by President Donald Trump's attorney's during the start of Tuesday afternoon's impeachment trial.
In particular, Schiff hit back at lawyers Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow for spending so much time attacking him during their opening statements and so little time actually defending the actions of the president who was impeached late last year by the House of Representatives.
"When you hear them attack the House managers, what you're really hearing is, 'We don't want to talk about the president's guilt," Schiff said. "We don't want to talk about the McConnell resolution and how patently unfair it is. We don't want to talk about how -- pardon the expression -- ass-backwards it is to have a trial and then ask for witnesses."