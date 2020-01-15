Republicans will never convict Trump — no matter how much more damning evidence comes out: MSNBC analyst
Axios reporter and MSNBC analyst Jonathan Swan commented that there has been such a huge amount of documents that exposed President Donald Trump for an impeachable international conspiracy. Swan explained that it won’t matter what is discovered, Senate Republicans won’t do anything to convict Trump.
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews mentioned the alleged “tail” on former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch to monitor her when overseas. He asked how it is any different from the Watergate burglars attempting to wiretap the Democratic Party. One major difference is that it was monitoring a member of the United States government through her official government-issued devices.
Joshua Geltzer, former national security council senior director for counterterrorism, told Matthews that it sums up Trump’s actions in one word: corruption because he using taxpayer resources for his own private gain.
“Chris, we have photos, photographs,” Swan said of the evidence Parnas released. “We don’t need new documents to know that Lev Parnas and Donald Trump had more than — there are photographs of the two of them next to each other! This is all out there. This is why, okay, we’ve got this new trove of 700 things. We basically know what happened. We have the documentary history of this. It’s all out there. People are going to decide whether it’s impeachable or not. From what I can tell, we’ve seen more signs of it, and I saw comments from Susan Collins today, they’re not going to vote to convict this guy. They’re just not going to.”
Jerry Nadler smacks down GOP demands to call Hunter Biden: He knows ‘nothing about’ Trump’s misconduct
With pressure mounting by the day to call witnesses like former National Security Adviser John Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, some Senate Republicans are floating the idea that they should be allowed, provided President Donald Trump gets to call Hunter Biden to the stand and use him as a punching bag for his conspiracy theories.
On CNN Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), one of the impeachment "managers" who will deliver the House's case in the Senate trial, offered a simple explanation why this would not make any legal sense.
"Are you preparing to deal with Hunter Biden as a witness?" asked host Erin Burnett.
‘It was all about Biden — it was never about corruption’: Lev Parnas tells MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow
President Donald Trump said that the reason he was so interested in former Vice President Joe Biden and his son was because of potential corruption in Ukraine. As Lev Parnas' documents show, that's far from the case.
Among the dirty-laundry bag of documents, was a letter from Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani to leaders in Ukraine trying to get a meeting. Giuliani explained that he was working with the express cooperation and authorization from the president, but in a personal capacity. Had Giuliani been working to fix corruption in Ukraine, he would have been doing it as an official task of the United States along with international partners. It was in that capacity that Biden told Ukraine they wouldn't get aide if they didn't fix their corruption problem.
Trump mega-donors can now contribute nearly $600,000 to get him reelected
Under an agreement announced Wednesday, the Trump Victory super PAC can score $580,000 from mega-donors for his reelection. The Republican National Committee's biggest donors could also end up contributing as much as $1.6 million earmarked for Trump's reelection in 2020.
A Washington Post analysis revealed the new numbers Wednesday that these astoundly large numbers are all thanks to the Supreme Court's 2014 campaign finance ruling, McCutcheon v. FEC.