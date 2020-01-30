Retired two-star US Army general slams Mike Pompeo and ‘lightweight coward’ Mark Esper: ‘Disgusting’
In contrast to his predecessor, Rex Tillerson — who left the Trump Administration on very bad terms with President Donald Trump — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has turned out to be as loyal and unquestioning a Trump supporter as Attorney General William Barr or White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway. Pompeo was at his most Trumpian on January 24, when he lashed out during an interview with NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly: upset because Kelly brought up the Ukraine scandal, Pompeo resorted to yelling and cursing at her. And one of the people who believes that Pompeo is disgracing the position of secretary of state is retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Eaton, a fellow graduate of West Point Military Academy.
The 56-year-old Pompeo graduated from West Point in 1986, while Eaton (who was born in 1950) graduated 14 years earlier in 1972. And as Eaton sees it, Pompeo’s bad behavior is unbecoming of a West Point graduate.
On January 28, Eaton lashed out at both Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Twitter, posting, “Disgusting performance by @SecPompeo. Lightweight coward @EsperDoD. What is wrong with West Point class of 86? Who mentored you? What happened to the West Point Honor Code in your class? America is very badly served by these men.”
Eaton has made it abundantly clear that he won’t be voting for Trump in the 2020 presidential election and would like to see him voted out office: the West Point graduate has been an adviser to the Democratic political action committee VoteVets.
And Eaton, in his January 28 tweet, also asserted, “Vote Democratic America. Deny Trump.”
Disgusting performance by @SecPompeo. Lightweight coward @EsperDoD. What is wrong with West Point class of 86? Who mentored you? What happened to the West Point Honor Code in your class? America is very badly served by these men. Vote Democratic America. Deny Trump.
— Major General (ret) Paul Eaton (@PaulDEaton52) January 29, 2020
In the early 2000s, Eaton served as deputy commanding general at the U.S. Army Infantry Center in Fort Benning, Georgia — and in 2003 and 2004, he was in charge of training Iraqi forces during the Iraq War. But Eaton, after retiring from the U.S. Army in 2006, was critical of President George W. Bush’s handling of the Iraq War. And in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary, he supported Hillary Clinton but came out in support of Barack Obama after he won the nomination.
Outpouring of grief after missing Mexican monarch butterfly defender Homero Gómez González found dead floating in a well
Human rights advocates and the conservationist's family raised concerns about threats from the illegal logging industry and organized crime.
Mexican conservationist Homero Gómez González was found dead Wednesday, about two weeks after he was reported missing, provoking a wave sorrow from allies and advocates worldwide as they honored his work running a butterfly sanctuary in the state of Michoacán.
Adam Schiff: ‘They’ve just undermined their entire argument’ saying Giuliani was acting on foreign policy
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) just pointed out another conflicting argument that President Donald Trump's lawyers made that takes down their own arguments.
Pat Philbin told the Senate that there was no foreign policy being carried out by a private citizen, specifically speaking to Rudy Giuliani, who was in Ukraine working to get information for the president. Giuliani even went so far as to send a letter to then newly elected Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying he was acting on behalf of, and with the authorization of, the U.S. president.
Philbin said that Giuliani was merely a source of information for the president because he knew about Ukraine and frequently spoke to Trump.
‘We now have an all-powerful president’ who can do whatever he wants ‘with no oversight’: Former prosecutor
An MSNBC panel discussion with a slate of Republicans and legal scholars lamented that it is clear the Republican Senate is delivering omnipotence to President Donald Trump.
As the impeachment trial took a break, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance explained that the Republican Senate is handing Trump all of the power he wants.
"The problem is [John] Bolton is not just one witness," Vance said. "Bolton testifies and the fear has to be that it opens the door on other witnesses who then have to testify. Whether it's [Mick] Mulvaney, other witnesses Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asked for, and maybe the sudden, apparent victory begins to dissolve over time."