Rick Santorum gives away the GOP’s game on impeachment: ‘Even if he did it, Republicans don’t care!’
Trump-supporting CNN contributor Rick Santorum on Tuesday admitted that President Donald Trump likely told former national security adviser John Bolton that he was extorting the Ukrainian government to push it to investigate his political opponents — but then insisted that the president didn’t really mean it.
While discussing the latest reported revelations from Bolton’s upcoming book, Santorum said he’s inclined to believe that Bolton is telling the truth.
“I tend to believe that the president probably said this to John Bolton,” he conceded. “And it goes back to the things we talk about all the time — the president says lots of different things on both sides of the issues. I hear it all the time here — well, the president is so chaotic, he says things he doesn’t mean! And so, uh, it’s not surprising to me that he would, maybe, in a fit, say something like this to John Bolton.”
Santorum then argued that no one should hold this against the president because the extortion plot failed.
“They didn’t do it, ultimately the money was released and everything with the relationship with the Ukraine has actually been very positive,” he said. “And even if he did do it… Republicans don’t care!”
Watch the video below.
A master class in pathetic spinning by Rick Santorum
Santorum: Trump probably said what Bolton claims, but he says lots of different things and doesn’t mean them! Maybe he said it in a fit of rage, and even if he did do it, Republicans don’t care! pic.twitter.com/ieM24tUodk
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) January 28, 2020
CNN
Rick Santorum gives away the GOP’s game on impeachment: ‘Even if he did it, Republicans don’t care!’
Trump-supporting CNN contributor Rick Santorum on Tuesday admitted that President Donald Trump likely told former national security adviser John Bolton that he was extorting the Ukrainian government to push it to investigate his political opponents -- but then insisted that the president didn't really mean it.
While discussing the latest reported revelations from Bolton's upcoming book, Santorum said he's inclined to believe that Bolton is telling the truth.
CNN
Rick Santorum: ‘I have no problem’ with John Bolton testifying after ‘this impeachment thing’ is over
Conservative CNN contributor Rick Santorum asserted on Tuesday that former National Security Adviser John Bolton should wait until after President Donald Trump's impeachment trial ends to reveal what he knows about the president's scheme in Ukraine.
"The only thing I would question is sort of the timing of submitting the book for review," Santorum said during an appearance on CNN. "I mean, you're doing it at a time -- knowing the history of what goes on in this White House, that leaks are prevalent -- to submit this manuscript at this time, I think was bad judgement."
"I have no problem with John Bolton writing a book," he continued. "This is someone who deeply believes in his worldview and what is best for America and I think he felt compelled to write something about the state of foreign policy in America and where our country is going."
CNN
‘The president’s lying — that should matter!’ CNN’s Berman unloads on GOP for blowing off Bolton revelations
CNN's John Berman on Tuesday expressed frustration at the idea that Republican senators could still vote to acquit President Donald Trump even after leaked excerpts of former national security adviser John Bolton's book further implicated the president.
During a panel discussion about Bolton's book, which reportedly alleges that Trump directly linked releasing military aid to Ukraine with investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman warned that the book may not be the big game changer that many have been hoping to see.
"I'm somewhat more skeptical that this is going to necessarily lead to witnesses," she said. "It might. I just think that we really don't know, and I think the desire for Republicans to have this wrapped up fairly quickly remains strong."