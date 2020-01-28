Rick Santorum: ‘I have no problem’ with John Bolton testifying after ‘this impeachment thing’ is over
Conservative CNN contributor Rick Santorum asserted on Tuesday that former National Security Adviser John Bolton should wait until after President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial ends to reveal what he knows about the president’s scheme in Ukraine.
“The only thing I would question is sort of the timing of submitting the book for review,” Santorum said during an appearance on CNN. “I mean, you’re doing it at a time — knowing the history of what goes on in this White House, that leaks are prevalent — to submit this manuscript at this time, I think was bad judgement.”
“I have no problem with John Bolton writing a book,” he continued. “This is someone who deeply believes in his worldview and what is best for America and I think he felt compelled to write something about the state of foreign policy in America and where our country is going.”
Santorum added: “I have no problem with any of that, I have no problem with him criticizing the president, I actually have no problem with him recounting conversations with the president. I just really question the timing of doing this.”
“He should have waited until this impeachment thing passed,” he concluded.
In fact, Giuliani crafted his own letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that he was authorized to speak on behalf of President Donald Trump as a "private attorney." If the president cared so much about corruption in Ukraine, why would he be doing a shadow foreign policy using Giuliani instead of through Congress, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the United Nations, the European Union, the International Monetary Fund or a slew of other international groups interested in the issue.