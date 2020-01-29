Quantcast
Connect with us

Rick Wilson: Bolton’s bombshell has GOP terrified of a long trial that will ‘grind them into dust’

Published

3 mins ago

on

Conservative political strategist Rick Wilson has published a new column in The Daily Beast that argues President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are “sh*tting bricks” at the prospect of former national security adviser John Bolton testifying.

Specifically, Wilson says that the leaked excerpts from Bolton’s upcoming book have put a major political price on Republican senators who vote to acquit the president without even hearing a single witness.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, he writes that “vulnerable senators like Cory Gardner, Martha McSally, and Susan Collins are eager to stop this from becoming a parade of witnesses and grinding them into dust.”

The reason for this, he writes, is that Trump’s poll numbers in Maine, Colorado, and Arizona are underwater and standing up for the president in those states will inevitably hurt their political standing.

“They feel the pressure rising at home, and are starting to wonder if McConnell’s promises of financial support are going to make a difference,” he writes. “The polling numbers are punishingly real. The public wants witnesses at the Senate trial. How big are the numbers? Hella big. The Monmouth poll put support for witnesses at an astounding 80 percent. Quinnipiac has it at 75 percent, Reuters 72 percent, Washington Post at 71 percent and CNN 69 percent. This is, as we say in survey research, a done deal. Voters who feel this strongly about an issue won’t forget it, and smart pollsters in the GOP know it.”

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson: Bolton’s bombshell has GOP terrified of a long trial that will ‘grind them into dust’

Published

1 min ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Conservative political strategist Rick Wilson has published a new column in The Daily Beast that argues President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are "sh*tting bricks" at the prospect of former national security adviser John Bolton testifying.

Specifically, Wilson says that the leaked excerpts from Bolton's upcoming book have put a major political price on Republican senators who vote to acquit the president without even hearing a single witness.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lev Parnas’ lawyer ties Lindsey Graham to corrupt Ukraine scheme

Published

45 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani delivered a letter in late 2018 to Sen. Lindsey Graham calling for sanctions on Ukrainian government officials, including a corruption reformer and another who ran the company whose board Hunter Biden served on.

The attorney for indicted Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas showed the letter to The Daily Beast, which reported the document described the Ukrainian politicians and business leaders as an "organized crime syndicate" -- and misspelled the GOP senator's name as "Lingsey."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani eager to testify against John Bolton: ‘If he shows his face I would say — You’re an atomic bomb’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani denied claims by former national security adviser John Bolton, and kept the door open to his own possible impeachment testimony.

The former New York City mayor said he was still President Donald Trump's personal attorney, but explained why he had not been added to his impeachment trial defense team, reported CBS News.

"Well, I am, but I can't participate in what goes on in the Congress, because I'm a possible witness," Giuliani said, adding that he's ready to testify if he got White House approval.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image