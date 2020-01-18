Rising rents push out famous LGBT bookshop from Paris’s gay district
France’s oldest LGBT bookshop is being pushed out of Paris’s trendy gay district due to skyrocketing rents fanned by gentrification, tourism and top brands which have opened outlets there.
“Les Mots a la Bouche” has been a landmark in the Marais, one of the most sought after areas in the French capital, since it opened in the early 1980s.
But the landlord now wants the rent to be hiked by four times — in keeping with the market rate — and the bookshop will have to relocated after more than 36 years, Nicolas Wanstok, who works at the bookshop, told AFP.
Les Mots a la Bouche is a historic bookshop, Paris’s deputy mayor for culture Christophe Girard, told AFP.
“We are very attached to it and our aim is to save it. We are continuing to seek options.”
Several historic establishments in the Marais, which was also the city’s traditional Jewish quarter, have been push out by sky-high rents.
Pope praises fishermen who clean up polluted seas
Pope Francis on Saturday praised fishermen cleaning up polluted seas by collecting the rubbish caught in their nets and bringing it back to land to dispose of it.
Fishermen from San Benedetto del Tronto in Italy, who voluntarily collect around a tonne of litter a week and then sort it to be recycled where possible, met Francis at the Vatican.
"I would like to express my particular appreciation for the seabed clean-up," Francis told them.
"This initiative is very important, both for the large amount of waste, especially plastic waste, that you have recovered, and -- and I would say above all -- because it can and is already becoming a repeatable model in other areas of Italy and abroad".
Ivanka Trump’s sister-in-law says she will not vote for the president in 2020
"I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics," the "Project Runway" host told host Andy Cohen in a segment which aired Thursday night. "I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same in 2020."
CNN legal analyst argues Trump’s new ‘reality show’ legal team could blow up in his face
President Donald Trump’s new legal team for his defense in the Senate impeachment trial is stocked with big names and celebrities, most notably Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, and the White House clearly hopes their supposed gravitas will help win a victory in public opinion. But CNN legal analyst Susan Hennessey argued Friday that Trump’s picks could actually backfire.
“It’s obviously in keeping with the president’s reality show instincts, the big dramatic reveal, bringing back characters from last season — the last impeachment!” she said, referring specifically to Starr’s role in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. “This has all the theatrical elements that the president loves. That said, I do think this is something that potentially is going to backfire on the president.”