Rockets fired into Green Zone near US embassy in Baghdad: report
There are multiple reports of air raid sirens going off at the United States embassy in Baghdad. In videos, loud pops and explosions followed.
The information hasn’t been confirmed by U.S. news outlets or by the White House. The action comes after two U.S. bases were bombed by Iran Tuesday night.
#BREAKING: There are reports that rockets have been fired into the Green Zone near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.pic.twitter.com/5iW8msirJo
— Chloe Salsameda (@ChloeSalsameda) January 8, 2020
Two Katyusha rockets fell near #US embassy in central Baghdad. embassy’s sirens heard. pic.twitter.com/vNvz6cXT2f
— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) January 8, 2020
NEW — A missile attack targeting the Green Zone in Baghdad, and sirens heard near the US Embassy — Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) January 8, 2020
Air raid sirens coming from US embassy and explosion that sounded like rocket landing but unclear whether in #Baghdad green zone or nearby neighborhood.
— jane arraf (@janearraf) January 8, 2020
#BREAKING: “Loud explosions were heard in the Green Zone and a siren sounded at the American Embassy in Baghdad”
(I think we’re just going in circles. Nothing is happening. From now on I will only report if something serious takes place (GOD FORBID). Arabic news is the fastest⬇️ https://t.co/dgLxLAq5Ah
— Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 8, 2020
From #Baghdad few minutes ago https://t.co/xXPyhtZbyQ
— Feras Kilani فراس كيلاني (@FerasKilaniBBC) January 8, 2020
Confirmed the US Ambassy was the target but was not hit directly. Two to three missiles were fired from the east south of #Baghdad
— Feras Kilani فراس كيلاني (@FerasKilaniBBC) January 8, 2020
Seems Started, sounds of two explosions heard in the middle of #Baghdad https://t.co/DEr4KcYMhk
— Feras Kilani فراس كيلاني (@FerasKilaniBBC) January 8, 2020
After the U.S. embassy was attacked by protesters last week (pictured above), it was discovered that the entry of the embassy was completely burned.