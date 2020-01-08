Rockets fired into Green Zone near US embassy in Baghdad: report

There are multiple reports of air raid sirens going off at the United States embassy in Baghdad. In videos, loud pops and explosions followed.

The information hasn’t been confirmed by U.S. news outlets or by the White House. The action comes after two U.S. bases were bombed by Iran Tuesday night.

#BREAKING: There are reports that rockets have been fired into the Green Zone near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.pic.twitter.com/5iW8msirJo — Chloe Salsameda (@ChloeSalsameda) January 8, 2020

Two Katyusha rockets fell near #US embassy in central Baghdad. embassy’s sirens heard. pic.twitter.com/vNvz6cXT2f — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) January 8, 2020

NEW — A missile attack targeting the Green Zone in Baghdad, and sirens heard near the US Embassy — Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) January 8, 2020

Air raid sirens coming from US embassy and explosion that sounded like rocket landing but unclear whether in #Baghdad green zone or nearby neighborhood. — jane arraf (@janearraf) January 8, 2020

#BREAKING: “Loud explosions were heard in the Green Zone and a siren sounded at the American Embassy in Baghdad” (I think we’re just going in circles. Nothing is happening. From now on I will only report if something serious takes place (GOD FORBID). Arabic news is the fastest⬇️ https://t.co/dgLxLAq5Ah — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 8, 2020

From #Baghdad few minutes ago https://t.co/xXPyhtZbyQ — Feras Kilani فراس كيلاني (@FerasKilaniBBC) January 8, 2020

Confirmed the US Ambassy was the target but was not hit directly. Two to three missiles were fired from the east south of #Baghdad — Feras Kilani فراس كيلاني (@FerasKilaniBBC) January 8, 2020

Seems Started, sounds of two explosions heard in the middle of #Baghdad https://t.co/DEr4KcYMhk — Feras Kilani فراس كيلاني (@FerasKilaniBBC) January 8, 2020

After the U.S. embassy was attacked by protesters last week (pictured above), it was discovered that the entry of the embassy was completely burned.