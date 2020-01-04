Rod Stewart accused of hitting security guard outside children’s party
British popstar Rod Stewart has been charged after allegedly punching a hotel security guard outside a children’s party in Florida, according to a police report obtained by US media.
The 74-year-old singer of “Maggie May” was with his family at Breakers Hotel, Palm Beach, on New Year’s Eve when he was refused access to a party in the children’s section of the resort, according to US media on Friday.
Stewart was attempting to enter the event with his 39-year-old son, according to the police report.
The ex-singer of the Faces — recognizable by his hoarse voice and blond mop of hair — was charged with simple battery, a minor offense which is generally punishable by a fine.
He is scheduled to appear in a Palm Beach court on February 5.
Breaking Banner
Employees pay higher taxes than biggest corporations under Trump’s ‘tax cut’: analysis
Breaking Banner
‘If you are wondering who benefits’: Weapons makers see stocks surge as Trump moves closer to war with Iran
Almost immediately after the United States assassinated Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike Thursday night, major American weapons manufacturers and defense contractors—from Northrop Grumman to Lockheed Martin to Raytheon—saw their stocks surge as investors sensed the growing likelihood of another costly and deadly war in the Middle East.
As the Los Angeles Times reported, "Even as the broader Standard and Poor's 500 index lost ground, the S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry index climbed 1.8% on Friday."
2020 Election
Trump won’t get a boost by wagging the dog — and that’s not just because of partisanship
It's become a cliché to point out that there's an old "tweet for every occasion" by Donald Trump. But that doesn't capture the degree to which he was obsessed with the idea that Barack Obama would launch a war of choice against Iran in order to bolster his chances of being re-elected in 2012, or to distract the American public from various alleged domestic failures.
But Trump, and a significant share of the conservative commentariat, are deluding themselves in their belief that assassinating Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani will benefit the president* politically next year. This can go one of two ways: Either it escalates into a broader conflict and young Americans once again begin coming home from the Middle East in body bags, or Iran finds ways to retaliate against us that allow cooler heads to prevail and averts a shooting war. In the first scenario, Trump betrays a key campaign promise and loses some of his less fervent supporters, and in the second, the strike is forgotten in the deluge of outrageous news that has marked the Trump era. Nobody remembered the airstrikes he ordered against Syria a month after the fact.