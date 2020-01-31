Schumer and McConnell agree final impeachment vote will come after Trump’s State of the Union

The cloud of impeachment will reportedly still be hanging over President Donald Trump when he delivers his State of the Union address next week.

NBC News is reporting that Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have reached an agreement to have the final vote on the president’s impeachment next Wednesday, which would be the day after his State of the Union address.

Although Trump officials want the president to be able to deliver his address without still being on trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, one Trump official tells NBC News that they’ll take what they can get.

“We’re happy with an acquittal as soon as possible,” the official said. “We sure would like Tuesday, but the Senate can only go as fast as it can. Whenever the date and time lands, resolution provides certainty of conclusion, which we like quite a bit.”