Quantcast
Connect with us

Schumer and McConnell agree final impeachment vote will come after Trump’s State of the Union

Published

1 min ago

on

The cloud of impeachment will reportedly still be hanging over President Donald Trump when he delivers his State of the Union address next week.

NBC News is reporting that Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have reached an agreement to have the final vote on the president’s impeachment next Wednesday, which would be the day after his State of the Union address.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Trump officials want the president to be able to deliver his address without still being on trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, one Trump official tells NBC News that they’ll take what they can get.

“We’re happy with an acquittal as soon as possible,” the official said. “We sure would like Tuesday, but the Senate can only go as fast as it can. Whenever the date and time lands, resolution provides certainty of conclusion, which we like quite a bit.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Schumer and McConnell agree final impeachment vote will come after Trump’s State of the Union

Published

1 min ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

The cloud of impeachment will reportedly still be hanging over President Donald Trump when he delivers his State of the Union address next week.

NBC News is reporting that Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have reached an agreement to have the final vote on the president's impeachment next Wednesday, which would be the day after his State of the Union address.

Although Trump officials want the president to be able to deliver his address without still being on trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, one Trump official tells NBC News that they'll take what they can get.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Giuliani talked about his former Ukrainian client during a meeting with top Zelensky aide in summer 2019

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani has been caught wheeling and dealing in Ukraine again, as the impeachment trial against his client, President Donald Trump, continues.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Giuliani met with a top Ukrainian official in a luxury hotel in Spain in Aug. 2019. While there, he was still pushing for the investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Anyone surprised? Anyone?’: Murkowski buried for ‘no’ vote on witnesses despite Cipollone Ukraine complicity

Published

58 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

In what might be the one of the worst cases of political bad timing in U.S. Senate history, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced she would vote with her party and against impeachment witnesses in the trial of Donald Trump just moments after the New York Times implicated White House counsel Pat Cipollone in the president's Ukraine scandal.

Murkowski's decision to help shut down the trial in the GOP-majority Senate as quickly as possible kept Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from having three GOP lawmakers (the other two are Utah's Mitt Romney and Maine's Susan Collins) call for witnesses.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image