Schumer blasts Trump’s ‘confused’ defense team: It was like watching the ‘histrionics you see on Fox News’
Speaking from prepared remarks to reporters this Wednesday, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared that “it’s clear” that the American people “overwhelmingly” want the Senate to conduct a “fair” impeachment trial of President Trump, and “overwhelmingly support witnesses and documents.”
“It was a dark day and a dark night for the Senate,” Schumer said in the wake of the first day of debate over impeachment rules. “As a consequence, the impeachment trial of President Trump begins with a cloud hanging over it — a cloud of unfairness.”
Schumer said that Democrats will continue to seek additional votes to bring forth witnesses and documents, and will continue to pressure Republican senators into going along with their demands. Schumer mentioned that a “few of Senator McConnell’s most egregious proposals were expunged” due to Democrats’ pressuring him, showing that Republicans “can make this trial more fair if they want to.”
Schumer then characterized Trump’s defense team as “unprepared, confused, and totally unconvincing,” adding that they “resorted to the kind of histrionics you see on Fox News evening broadcasts, rather than any sober-minded argument that can convince thoughtful senators.”
Watch Schumer’s full remarks below:
Trump brags about obstructing Congress during remarks about his impeachment trial for obstructing Congress
President Donald Trump is now bragging about his blatant obstruction of Congress – while discussing his impeachment trial for obstruction of Congress. Speaking to reporters at the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland Trump boasted about having all the documents – and that the House has none – because he's blocked them from being released.
Trump is being impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He has refused to hand over to Congress hundreds if not thousands of documents, has blocked at least nine administration officials from testifying, and even refused to comply with lawful House subpoenas.
‘It’s quite frightening’: A historian explains why McConnell’s rules for Trump’s impeachment trial are unprecedented
After a nearly 13-hour marathon session, the U.S. Senate approved by a party-line vote the rules for the impeachment trial of President Trump. This marks just the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. The Senate trial comes a month after the House impeached Trump for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden. Under the rules, each side will be given 24 hours over a three-day period for opening arguments. Senators also agreed to automatically admit evidence from the House inquiry into the trial record. Republicans rejected 11 amendments from Democrats to subpoena witnesses and documents at this stage in the trial. Democrats were attempting to subpoena documents from the White House, the State Department and the Office of Management and Budget. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke early on Tuesday laying out the Democrats’ case for impeachment. “President Trump is accused of coercing a foreign leader into interfering in our elections to benefit himself, and then doing everything in his power to cover it up,” Schumer said. “If proved, the president’s actions are crimes against democracy itself. It’s hard to imagine a greater subversion of our democracy than for powers outside our borders to determine the elections from within.” For more, we speak with Manisha Sinha, professor of American history at the University of Connecticut and author of “The Slave’s Cause: A History of Abolition.”