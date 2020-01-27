SCOTUS conservatives OK Trump sweeping power to ban immigrants if they might someday use public services like welfare
In yet another 5-4 decision conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court have blocked a district court judge’s ruling and are allowing President Donald Trump to implement a draconian rule that allows immigrants to be banned from entering or staying in the U.S. if the administration’s immigration officials believe that at some point in the future they might access government resources or public services, like welfare, food stamps, Medicaid, or public housing assistance.
All four liberals on the court opposed the motion, CBS News reports.
The Court’s decision in the “public charge” case upends the judge’s ruling.
U.S. District Judge George Daniels in October called the new Trump rule “repugnant to the American Dream of the opportunity for prosperity and success through hard work and upward mobility.”
Calling it the Trump administration’s “most ambitious effort yet to restrict legal immigration,” CBS News notes “critics warn” the new policy “will shut America’s doors to low-income immigrants and people of color.”
It is believed top Trump advisor Stephen Miller, a white nationalist, is behind the policy, which will also allow the Dept. of Homeland Security to deny green cards to immigrants who have ever used taxpayer-funded assistance, such as food stamps, Medicaid, health care, prescription drug subsidies, or Section 8 housing vouchers. Additionally, the rule allows DHS to deny green cards to any immigrant who cannot prove in the future they would not access government benefits.
‘Nightmare scenario’: Columnist says John Bolton’s book shows how quickly Trump’s defense can crumble
In an analysis published in the Washington Post this Monday, senior political reporter Aaron Blake writes that revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton about President Trump's alleged quid pro quo with the president of Ukraine underscores the "potential peril" Republicans face if they block him from testifying.
"In other words: Bolton is naming names — lots of names — and directly contradicting what top administration officials are saying," Blake writes.
Commentary
Conservatives resort to the ‘get over it’ defense after Bolton makes it impossible to conceal Trump’s guilt
Back in October, in midst of the exposure of a plot by Donald Trump to cheat in the 2020 election by extorting the Ukrainian president to interfere on his behalf, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney tried a novel strategy to defend his big orange boss: Telling the public to "get over it."
This article was originally published at Salon
After admitting to reporters during a press conference that Trump had, in fact, held up military aid in order to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to offer public support for Trump's cockamamie conspiracy theories about Democrats, Mulvaney sneeringly said, "I have news for everybody: Get over it."
Breaking Banner
Republicans scramble with excuses for why they lost Romney to pro-witnesses vote
Republicans are scrambling after former national security adviser John Bolton's book provided evidence supporting the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump. Not only has Bolton made clear that President Donald Trump was caught trying to bribe Ukraine, but he has also turned Republicans toward wanting witnesses.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), in particular, has drawn the ire of his own party for revealing more Republican senators now want to hear from Bolton under oath.