Sean Hannity threatens Iran’s oil refineries ‘could soon go up in flames’

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Fox News Tuesday, host Sean Hannity reacted to the news of Iranian retaliation against U.S. troops in Iraqi military bases with barely-coherent, white-hot fury, confidently predicting a swift and immediate counterattack, and the destruction of Iranian oil facilities:

Twitter CEO roasted for not banning Trump: Jack Dorsey should be tried ‘for crimes against humanity’

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

In recent days, President Donald Trump has used his Twitter account to threaten war crimes in recent days, raising tensions in the Middle East following his assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

Following Iran's launch of ballistic missiles against military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump raised eyebrows by tweeting that "all is well" and "so far, so good."

Many people wondered why Trump has not been banned from Twitter.

‘All is well?’: Onlookers flabbergasted Trump claims ‘so far, so good’ — after US troops attacked by ballistic missiles

Published

50 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night took to his favorite social media platform to argue that "all is well" in the Middle East -- following Iran's ballistic missile attacks on multiple military bases inside Iraq.

"All is well!" Trump claimed.

"Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" he argued.

Trump added that he would be making a statement on Wednesday.

Oil spikes and stocks plunge after Iran attacks

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Oil prices spiked Wednesday and Tokyo stocks plunged as investors took fright at escalating tensions between the United States and Iran after Tehran launched missile attacks on US forces in Iraq.

As news broke of a missile attack against two airbases in Iraq housing US and coalition forces, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped nearly 2.5 percent, with the broader Topix index off more than two percent.

"It's not going to be pretty today," said AxiTrader's Stephen Innes, reacting to the initial reports of Iran's first response to the US assassination of military commander Qasem Soleimani.

