Sean Hannity threatens Iran’s oil refineries ‘could soon go up in flames’
On Fox News Tuesday, host Sean Hannity reacted to the news of Iranian retaliation against U.S. troops in Iraqi military bases with barely-coherent, white-hot fury, confidently predicting a swift and immediate counterattack, and the destruction of Iranian oil facilities:
Fox’s Sean Hannity opens his show saying of Iran: “They’re gonna get hit hard.”
“Their three major refineries could soon go up in flames.”
“We can report six B-52 bombers are on their way to the region.”
This could all be bluster. Or not.
— Michael Crowley (@michaelcrowley) January 8, 2020
Sean Hannity says Iran's nuclear sites "may finally be annihilated" and "the mullahs of Iran, well they may want to watch and keep a watchful eye on the sky tonight." But, "still, we want peace" pic.twitter.com/ULZJM61MaB
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 8, 2020
@seanhannity what happened. Did you get a panic attack mid sentence 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #seanhannity #IranvsUSA #iran #usa pic.twitter.com/ZrpMgpAsXH
— Marcos Alonzo Famous🎙🎥 (@AlonzoFamous) January 8, 2020
In recent days, President Donald Trump has used his Twitter account to threaten war crimes in recent days, raising tensions in the Middle East following his assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.
Following Iran's launch of ballistic missiles against military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump raised eyebrows by tweeting that "all is well" and "so far, so good."
Many people wondered why Trump has not been banned from Twitter.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday night took to his favorite social media platform to argue that "all is well" in the Middle East -- following Iran's ballistic missile attacks on multiple military bases inside Iraq.
"All is well!" Trump claimed.
"Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" he argued.
Trump added that he would be making a statement on Wednesday.
Oil spikes and stocks plunge after Iran attacks
Oil prices spiked Wednesday and Tokyo stocks plunged as investors took fright at escalating tensions between the United States and Iran after Tehran launched missile attacks on US forces in Iraq.
As news broke of a missile attack against two airbases in Iraq housing US and coalition forces, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped nearly 2.5 percent, with the broader Topix index off more than two percent.
"It's not going to be pretty today," said AxiTrader's Stephen Innes, reacting to the initial reports of Iran's first response to the US assassination of military commander Qasem Soleimani.