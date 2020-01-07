Sean Hannity threatens Iran’s oil refineries ‘could soon go up in flames’

On Fox News Tuesday, host Sean Hannity reacted to the news of Iranian retaliation against U.S. troops in Iraqi military bases with barely-coherent, white-hot fury, confidently predicting a swift and immediate counterattack, and the destruction of Iranian oil facilities:

Fox’s Sean Hannity opens his show saying of Iran: “They’re gonna get hit hard.”

“Their three major refineries could soon go up in flames.”

“We can report six B-52 bombers are on their way to the region.”

This could all be bluster. Or not.

— Michael Crowley (@michaelcrowley) January 8, 2020