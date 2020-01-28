Sekulow cons Senate: John Bolton’s ‘unsourced’ firsthand account of Ukraine scandal is ‘inadmissible’

An attorney for President Donald Trump argued on Tuesday that an unpublished portion of former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s new book can not be considered in the president’s impeachment trial.

“You cannot impeach a president on an unsourced allegation,” attorney Jay Sekulow told senators, referring to published accounts of Bolton’s book.

“I don’t know what you’d call that. I’d call it inadmissible, but that’s what it is,” he added.

Bolton’s book reportedly makes the case that Trump sought a quid pro quo from Ukraine in order to get help with the 2020 U.S. election.

