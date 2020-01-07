‘Self-inflicted wound’: DOJ now seeking jail time for Michael Flynn after he tried to undermine prosecutors

This Tuesday, federal prosecutors recommended that former national security adviser Michael Flynn be sentenced to up to six months in prison — a reversal of their previous recommendation of probation thanks to his repeated attacks on the FBI and the Justice Department.

Breaking down the story for CNN, reporter Jessica Schneider pointed out that “this is really a self-inflicted wound” for the former White House official.

“It was about a year ago when [Flynn] was set to be sentenced, and that’s when the judge said he wasn’t taking adequate responsibility for his actions,” Schneider said, adding that Flynn has also peddled conspiracy theories by saying that the FBI “entrapped him” into “admitting to lying” and “forced him into this guilty plea.”

“The judge was having none of it,” Schneider said.

Watch the full CNN segment below: