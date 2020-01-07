‘Self-inflicted wound’: DOJ now seeking jail time for Michael Flynn after he tried to undermine prosecutors
This Tuesday, federal prosecutors recommended that former national security adviser Michael Flynn be sentenced to up to six months in prison — a reversal of their previous recommendation of probation thanks to his repeated attacks on the FBI and the Justice Department.
Breaking down the story for CNN, reporter Jessica Schneider pointed out that “this is really a self-inflicted wound” for the former White House official.
“It was about a year ago when [Flynn] was set to be sentenced, and that’s when the judge said he wasn’t taking adequate responsibility for his actions,” Schneider said, adding that Flynn has also peddled conspiracy theories by saying that the FBI “entrapped him” into “admitting to lying” and “forced him into this guilty plea.”
“The judge was having none of it,” Schneider said.
‘I like to obey the law’: Trump backtracks on plan to ‘blow up’ Iranian cultural sites
President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed away from a threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites, which would be considered a war crime.
Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters from the White House Oval Office.
"They are allowed to kill our people," the president complained. "They are allowed to maim our people. They are allowed to blow up everything that we have and there's nothing that stops them."
"And according to various laws, we are supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage," he said. "And you know what? If that's what the law is -- I like to obey the law."
Trump’s ‘epic foreign policy blunder’ should make us ‘fear for our service members’: Dem lawmaker
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Tuesday whacked President Donald Trump for his decision to assassinate Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, which she said was putting American lives in jeopardy.
During an interview with Brianna Keilar, Speier was apoplectic that the president acted so recklessly to kill a foreign official without considering the consequences for American personnel abroad.
"I think that this will go down in history as an epic foreign policy blunder by the president of the United States," said Speier, who chairs the Subcommittee on Military Personnel for the House Armed Services Committee. "I fear for all of our service members."
Mitch McConnell has votes to change rules of impeachment trial without Democrats: GOP senators
Senate Majority Leader (R-KY) apparently has enough Republican votes to change the rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
CNN reported on Tuesday that McConnell has the support of so-called moderate Republicans in the Senate, including Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney.
McConnell believes that he can change the Senate rules ahead of Trump's trial with a simple majority of 51 senators. Ahead of President Bill Clinton's 1999 trial, senators voted for the rules 100-0. But it is unlikely many senators will cross party lines for Trump's trial.