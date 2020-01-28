Sen. Ron Johnson scrambles after accidentally becoming fourth GOP senator to support Bolton testimony

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday briefly became the fourth Republican senator to say that former National Security Adviser John Bolton should testify — and then he changed his mind.

Democrats would need four Republican senators to vote with them in order to hear Bolton’s testimony. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) are all on record wanting to hear Bolton’s testimony.

And on Tuesday, Johnson suggested to reporter Adam Klasfeld that he was ready to hear Bolton’s testimony. But the senator quickly walked back his remarks.

This would be a major breakthrough. Adding him to Romney and Collins, only one more Republican vote needed. https://t.co/wsWPdU2xTi — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) January 28, 2020

Regret the error: Johnson’s initial, emphatic remarks about wanting to hear Amb. Bolton suggested a call for testimony that the senator ultimately walked back a short time later. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 28, 2020

To sum up, Senator Johnson emphatically, even passionately, wants to hear Bolton’s side of the story—just not through the constitutional mechanism available for it at this time. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 28, 2020

Sen. Ron Johnson: “I believe John Bolton will tell the truth.” — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) January 28, 2020

