Senators who vote for Trump’s vindication are blessing such corruption in the future: columnist
In an op-ed published at The Washington Post this Monday, Michael Gerson argues that despite Donald Trump’s election promises of rooting out corruption and fixing the ‘broken’ culture in Washington, he has instead called upon his party and followers to “normalize corruption and brokenness as essential features of our political order.”
Using the example of the core foundation of Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial, which is that he “used public funds as leverage to gain private, political benefits from a foreign government an impeachable abuse of presidential power,” Gerson contends that Republicans’ only means of defense against the charges is a “babbling incoherence in trying to avoid it.”
“And because Trump denies any wrongdoing — pronouncing his own actions “perfect” — senators who vote for his vindication are effectively blessing such abuses in the future,” Gerson writes. “Their action would set an expectation of corruption at the highest levels of our government.”
According to Gerson, Trump’s approach to governing resembles a “crime syndicate.”
“Anyone Trump can hire or fire is assumed to be an operative, sworn to personal loyalty,” he writes. “Fixers and factotums are employed to impose the leader’s will and to weed out resistance. Discipline is assured through the fear of swift and cruel reprisal. Any action that ‘owns the Democrats’ or defeats the ‘deep state’ is justified because Trump’s opponents are disloyal to the United States and seek its ruin.”
“This is a world where ethical rules count for nothing,” he continues. “A world where character is for chumps. A world where institutional constraints are temporary obstacles and the pursuit of power takes priority over every norm or principle.”
Read the full piece over at The Washington Post.
Lev Parnas calls on Bill Barr to recuse himself from investigation due to ‘conflict of interest’
Speaking to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow last Wednesday, Lev Parnas said that President Trump “knew exactly what was going on” regarding the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
“He was aware of all my movements,” Parnas told Maddow. “I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the president. I have no intent, I have no reason to speak to any of these officials.”
In that same interview, Parnas, a Soviet-born businessman and former associate of Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, went on to implicate multiple people in Trump's administration of having direct knowledge of his dealings in Ukraine, including Attorney General William Barr.
Sorry, GOP, the whole ‘my witness for your witness’ thing isn’t the law — it only casts doubt on you: Ex-prosecutor
In an op-ed for the Washington Post, former federal prosecutor Joyce White Vance explained that the idea of "witness reciprocity" that Republicans seem to think exists, isn't actually a thing.
"Witness 'reciprocity' isn't a thing. So no, there can't be a Biden for every Bolton. Only testimony that bolsters or casts doubt on facts necessary to deciding on the articles of impeachment is relevant at trial," she wrote.
Her comment comes after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) decided that because Democrats want a first-hand witness to testify at the impeachment trial in the Senate. Cruz, wants someone that has nothing to do with President Donald Trump's obstruction of justice or his abuse of power, and instead is part of one of the president's conspiracy theories.
Legal experts compare Trump lawyers’ impeachment brief to the ‘scream of a wounded animal’
Two legal briefs were submitted over the weekend in connection with President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial: one from Democratic House impeachment managers, the other from the president’s legal team. Legal experts Benjamin Wittes and Quinta Jurecic, in an article for The Atlantic, assert that there is an enormous difference between the two: while the House brief is professionally organized, the one from Team Trump is a rambling mess that reads like “the scream of a wounded animal.”