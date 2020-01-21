‘Shame on them forever’: Law professor says ‘every single Republican in the Senate has failed us’

Senate Republicans will be haunted by their party-line vote against witnesses and documents after opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, according to one legal expert closely following the proceedings.

Vermont Law School Prof. Jennifer Taub was more than 100 tweets into her coverage of the Senate trial when, on a party-line vote, the U.S. Senate voted 53 – 47 against an amendment by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to obtain documents and witnesses.

“Disgusted. I am disgusted,” Taub posted on Twitter.

“This hit me harder than I thought it would,” Taub wrote.

“Every. Single. Republican in the Senate has failed us,” she charged, using punctuation for emphasis.

“53 people put party over country. Shame on them forever,” Taub charged. “Trump collaborators. Disgusting.”

