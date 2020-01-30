She ‘knows how to leverage power’: Internet cracks up at ‘fastball’ Elizabeth Warren pitched Roberts on his reputation

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “went there,” as law professor Jennifer Taub said on Twitter.

During Thursday evening of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Warren asked whether the Chief Justice of Supreme Court has lost credibility because he’s participating in a sham impeachment trial.

Damn, the look on his face after he read it! pic.twitter.com/meXP7rH1YE — Bigly Nasty (@GeeJustG) January 30, 2020

It sent legal scholar Elie Mystal howling with laughter.

Sorry, I missed the last ten minutes getting myself up off the floor. Has Roberts revoked Warren's citizenship yet? — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 30, 2020

dsjfklasdfa;sfdjlasdlk@ewarren's question is, uhh, basically: Doesn't the Chief Justice's refusal to force the Republicans to stop lying reflect poorly on the chief justice. Roberts had to read it. Lolol. Also, he's SO nuking Medicare for All. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 30, 2020

That look you make when you just got #Warrened. (Yes, we're gonna make that a thing.) pic.twitter.com/ehBQt4xGdk — David Turnbull (@david_turnbull) January 30, 2020

Wow fastball from Warren right at the Chief — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) January 30, 2020

Warren knows how to leverage power. She knows that Roberts cares most about his legacy as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. And she is laying down a marker that this trial will define him. Brilliant. https://t.co/hC41qM0k5E — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) January 30, 2020

Schiff responded he doesn’t think the American people will blame Roberts, it will reflect badly on the Congress and the rule of law.

.@RepAdamSchiff says he doesn’t think a trial without witnesses reflects badly on the CJ, I think it reflects badly on us if we’re afraid of what the evidence might reveal. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 30, 2020

You can see progressives responding below — most conservatives didn’t understand the question:

A really nice one-two punch. Warren gets Roberts to ask whether his credibility is being shot by the GOP, and Schiff says, oh no, it's not Roberts' fault, it's his party. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 30, 2020

Warren is the only Democrat so far to put Roberts on the spot. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 30, 2020

Elizabeth Warren making Chief Justice Roberts read that question about himself. #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/9zEeuLdy8g — Ashley 🌱 (@ashleydixon) January 30, 2020

Sen. Warren to Chief Justice Roberts pic.twitter.com/svBxRmpO1Z — Liz of the World (@Lizoftheworld7) January 30, 2020

It was a terrific question by Elizabeth Warren. Maybe it will serve to make Chief Justice Roberts think if the vote for witnesses is 50-50. — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) January 30, 2020

hi, my name's jacquelyn and i'm with the elizabeth warren for president campaign. do you have a minute to talk about how she absolutely lit john roberts' ass the fuck up on thursday? — confront your racist uncle ❤️🖤 (@ellouelle) January 30, 2020

Oh wow, I didn't think I could love Warren any more, but she just hardballed Judge Roberts and his role in presiding over this shitshow. — K.B. Spangler (@KBSpangler) January 30, 2020

HOT DAMN! Elizabeth Warren casts all the shade on Chief Justice John Roberts, subtly calling him out for presiding over a rigged show trial and enabling the GOP coverup. — Mich Fisher 🌈 (@michfisher) January 30, 2020

#lrt I follow enough of lawyer twitter to know that when it comes to Chief Justice Roberts, Warren could not have picked a more tender spot for a body blow than the legitimacy of the court — the reason for stars (@nbovictories) January 30, 2020

“She got me,” Roberts said of Warren's dunk over him. "That f***ing Warren boomed me."

Roberts added, “She’s so good,” repeating it four times. https://t.co/3l5ScVSxUr — That man's name? Bleemer. ↙️ (@Thranghorst) January 30, 2020