Snipers to cull up to 10,000 camels in drought-stricken Australia
Snipers took to helicopters in Australia on Wednesday to begin a mass cull of up to 10,000 camels as drought drives big herds of the feral animals to search for water closer to remote towns, endangering indigenous communities.
Local officials in South Australia state said “extremely large” herds have been encroaching on rural communities — threatening scarce food and drinking water, damaging infrastructure, and creating a dangerous hazard for drivers.
It comes after Australia experienced its hottest and driest year on record in 2019, with the severe drought causing some towns to run out of water and fuelling deadly bushfires that have devastated the country’s southeast.
The five-day cull in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands — home to about 2,300 indigenous people in the north-west of South Australia — is the first in the state, local media reported.
“These (camel) groups are putting pressure on the remote Aboriginal communities in the APY Lands and the pastoral operations as the camels search for water,” the APY Lands executive committee said in a statement.
South Australia’s environment department, which is supporting the aerial cull, said the drought had also created “critical animal welfare issues” as some camels have died of thirst or trampled each other as they rush to find water.
“In some cases dead animals have contaminated important water sources and cultural sites,” a spokesperson added.
Camels were first introduced to Australia in the 1840s to aid in the exploration of the continent’s vast interior, with up to 20,000 imported from India in the six decades that followed.
Australia is now thought to have the largest wild camel population in the world, with official estimates suggesting more than one million are roaming the country’s inland deserts.
The animals are considered a pest, as they foul water sources and trample native flora while foraging for food over vast distances each day.
Traditional owners in the APY Lands have for years mustered and sold off feral camels but more recently they have “been unable to manage the scale and number of camels that congregate in dry conditions”, according to the environment department.
As a result, “up to 10,000 camels will be destroyed in accordance with the highest standards of animal welfare”, it added.
Public broadcaster ABC reported the animals would be killed away from communities and the carcasses burned.
‘Millions’ strike in protest at Indian government policies
Millions went on strike throughout India on Wednesday, unions said, as workers angry at the government's labour policies brought travel chaos across the country.
The widespread action was in opposition to what unions called the "anti-worker and anti-people policies" of right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
They highlighted the recent privatisation of public firms and natural resources and demanded a rise in the minimum wage and pensions.
Farmers and students joined some of the protests called by 10 trade unions who claim 250 million members between them.
Bus and train services and state-owned banks bore the brunt of the national strike action that was staged in defiance of government warnings of "consequences" for anyone who took part.
‘Hannity canceled on me’: Fox News did not want Geraldo Rivera urging Trump to avoid war
The internal battle at Fox News over whether it is wise for President Donald Trump to start war with Iran escalated again on Tuesday after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi military bases.
Last week, Fox News personalities clashed after Geraldo Rivera criticized Brian Kilmeade for cheering on the war.
“I will cheer it on,” Kilmeade replied. “I am elated.”
Rivera was scheduled to appear on Sean Hannity's program, but "Geraldo got the axe," The Daily Beast reported.
Iran ‘deliberately missed’: MSNBC issues initial battle damage assessment
The Iranian government deliberately missed with the targeting of the ballistic missiles they launched at military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops, MSNBC reported late Tuesday evening.
NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell was interviewed by MSNBC's Brian Williams on "The Last Word."
"There is a great phrase in Washington that comes from the highway business, and that's the off-ramp," Williams noted. "Does the battle damage assessment going on in the light of day right now -- if indeed we stay at zero casualties -- does that afford the president of the United States an off-ramp?"