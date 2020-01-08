Quantcast
Connect with us

‘So much winning’: NYT columnist mocks Trump for losing against Iran — seven different ways

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was blasted in a New York Times column for losing against Iraq.

“For now we seem to have averted an all-out shooting war between the United States and Iran,” Nicholas Kristof wrote. “Yet it’s not over. The world is more dangerous than it was a week ago, and President Trump’s exuberance suggests that he may have learned precisely the wrong lesson from his clash with Iran.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kristof said that Trump’s actions have resulted in him losing against Iran — seven different ways.

“Iran has cast off nuclear curbs so that it is now potentially within five months of having enough fuel for a nuclear warhead, down from almost 15 years when Trump took office,” he noted.

The second loss he cited was that, “United States forces may be pushed out of Iraq, allowing Suleimani to achieve in death one of his foremost goals in life.”

“American forces in Syria may be difficult to support without the military presence in Iraq, so some or all of them might pull out as well, another strategic victory for Iran,” he continued.

The fourth loss was, “The military campaign against ISIS is on hold, giving terrorists a chance to regroup.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Iran’s regime, which had been threatened by enormous protests at home and in Iraq, has been rescued by Trump’s actions. Iranians have rallied around the flag, and the Iraqi narrative has changed overnight from the bullying of Iranians to the bullying of Americans,” Kristof explained.

“Instead of bringing troops home, Trump has had to deploy more to the Middle East at huge cost. We may think we can’t afford universal pre-K, but we don’t blink at lavishing billions of dollars on these military deployments,” he said was the sixth loss.

The losses are so extensive that there are ramifications in North Korea.

ADVERTISEMENT

“North Korea has gained leverage, because it knows that Trump has little appetite for two international security crises at the same time. Kim Jong-un has also surely absorbed the lesson that he must never give up his nuclear warheads, as Trump will strike countries that lack nuclear weapons while schmoozing with leaders who have them,” he noted.

Kristoff blasted the ultimate outcomes of Trump’s choices — and predicted there would likely be violence — potentially even at Trump Organization properties like Mar-a-Lago or Trump Tower.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My best guess is that Iran will strike back hard in a way that leaves it some plausible deniability. Perhaps it’ll be a truck bomb at a diplomatic mission or Trump property, or perhaps rocket attacks on a military site by a proxy, or a cyberattack on an oil refinery or the power grid, or perhaps mines that damage oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz,” he warned.

“So much winning!” he wrote sarcastically.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump promised that Americans would get sick of winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to win at so many levels. We’re going to win, win, win. You’re going to get so tired of winning,” Trump vowed. “You’re going to say, ‘Mr. President, please, we don’t want to win anymore — it’s too much!'”

Trump is running for re-election in 2020 with the slogan, “promises made, promises kept.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former GOP chair reveals why Republicans like Mike Lee are breaking from Trump on war with Iran

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

The former chairman of the Republican National Committee explained on Wednesday why Republicans like Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) are willing to split from President Donald Trump on the issue of war with Iran.

Michael Steele, who served as Lt. Governor in Maryland prior to leading the Republica Party, was interviewed Wednesday by MSNBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press Daily."

"Michael Steele, what I find interesting about his base on this one is like, 90% of the time the base just basically says whatever he says and blindly follow," Todd noted. "Not on this."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mnuchin begs Democrats to wait until after the election to disclose how much the Secret Service spends on Trump’s travel

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is imploring Democrats to change draft legislation that would disclose how much the Secret Service spends securing President Donald Trump's travel, so that the information is only made public after the presidential election.

The disclosure requirement is part of a broader bipartisan bill that would transfer control of the Secret Service back to the Treasury Department.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘A huge deal’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down implications of GOP senator splitting with Trump after briefing on Iran

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was surprised after conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blasted the administration after receiving a briefing on why President Donald Trump chose to assassinate Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

The host played a clip of Lee talking to reporters.

Lee said it was "probably the worst briefing I've seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I've served on the United States Senate."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image