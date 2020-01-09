Quantcast
Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacks Trump for informing Congress of attack on Iran via Tweet

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attacked President Donald Trump for trying to inform Congress about a military action against Iran on Twitter. She said it was unacceptable.

“I do not believe, in terms of what is in the public domain, that they have made the country safer by what they did, and that is what our responsibility is,” Pelosi said about the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani. “We’ll have more discussion of this on the floor today at some length.”

She recalled meeting veterans from the Battle of the Bulge, who said that they pray for peace, a sentiment she shared.

“We must avoid war,” she continued. “And the cavalier attitude of this administration, it’s stunning. The president will say, ‘I inform you by reading my tweets.’ No, that’s not the relationship that our founders had in mind in the Constitution of United States when they gave power to the White House to do one thing in terms of our national security and to the Congress to declare war and to allocate resources and the rest.”

Watch her comments below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
