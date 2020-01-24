Star Trek’s George Takei is ‘expecting some royalties’ after Trump unveiled new Space Force logo
President Donald Trump unveiled his new Space Force logo Friday afternoon, and many immediately noticed a strong similarity to the Star Trek logo. Even the original “Star Trek” series’ actor George Takei had a lot of fun at Trump’s expense – including demanding some royalties.
I feel like Melania must have had a hand in copyi–I mean, designing this.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020
There is nothing sacred any more. pic.twitter.com/ubyy4OIZrp
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020
Many others had a good time as well:
“What if we just use the Star Trek logo?”
“We could never get away with that.”
“I dunno, the President’s pretty dumb.”
“You don’t think…”
“C’mon. Let’s try.”https://t.co/2a19FgI3yN
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 24, 2020
Anyone know who holds the copyright to the logo from Star Trek? They might want to call their lawyers.
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 24, 2020
Donald Trump decided to rip off his Space Force logo from Gene Roddenberry and Star Trek, one day after everyone just watched Star Trek Picard and got reminded of what the Starfleet logo looks like.
Trump is the world’s dumbest criminal, and it’s not even close.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 24, 2020
Many people are saying Trump plagiarized the Space Farce logo from Star Trek… https://t.co/8OJL4XriTO
— William LeGate 🧢 (@williamlegate) January 24, 2020
Space Force is apparently going to use the Starfleet insignia as its symbol because of course it is. https://t.co/3owXpNhWBD
— VICE (@VICE) January 24, 2020
Conservative national security commentator and analyst John Noonan weighed in enough to ruin some of the fun:
to be clear, the Air Force definitely stole the Star Trek logo. It just happened decades ago!
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020
For those excitedly tweeting that Trump stole the Star Trek logo!!!!, the patch on the left was the existing Air Force Command logo.
The same one I wore as a Lieutenant in 2005. pic.twitter.com/mYb60YioBP
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020
