State Department retaliated against NPR by kicking reporter off Mike Pompeo’s plane: report
The U.S. State Department appears to be retaliating against National Public Radio (NPR) after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suffered a caught-on-tape meltdown following an interview with NPR “All Things Considered” co-host Mary Louise Kelly.
According to PBS “Newshour” reporter Nick Schifrin, the State Department kicked NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen off of Pompeo’s jet.
“State Department removes NPR’s Michele Kelemen from Sec. Pompeo plane–where she was scheduled for a pool radio rotation–during upcoming trip to London, Kiev,” Schifrin reported.
AFP State Department correspondent Shaun Tandon blasted the move on behalf of the State Department Correspondent’s Association.
“We can only conclude State retaliating against NPR as result of this exchange. State press corps has long tradition of accompanying secretaries on travel, we find it unacceptable to punish individual member of our association,” he wrote.
State Dept Correspondents Association's @shauntandon:"We can only conclude State retaliating against @NPR as result of this exchange..State press corps has long tradition of accompanying secretaries on travel,we find it unacceptable to punish individual member of our association"
— Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) January 27, 2020
State dept colleagues are dismayed, outraged by @SecPompeo decision to kick esteemed @NPR veteran diplomatic correspondent @MicheleKelemen off his plane for this week's trip to Ukraine in apparent retaliation for her colleague standing up to bullying. #FirstAmendment
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 27, 2020
The State Department removed NPR reporter Michele Kelemen from the press pool on @SecPompeo trip this week to Europe and Central Asia following his dustup w @NPRKelly. Read statement by @shauntandon, State Department Correspondents' Association president: pic.twitter.com/XksXaInNCJ
— Lara Jakes (@jakesNYT) January 27, 2020
