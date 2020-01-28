‘Stay out of the way’: Fox News sources say Justice Roberts will let GOPers win tie votes on witnesses

Chief Justice John Roberts is expected not to weigh in heavily during the question and answer phase of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

As the trial moves to the new phase on Wednesday, Roberts has the option of “inserting himself” into the process to rule on questions or other matters, according to Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram.

ADVERTISEMENT

But sources told the Fox News reporter that Roberts will follow the model of former Chief Justice William Rehnquist who presided over President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1999.

Under the Senate rules, measures that do not receive a majority of votes fail. So if a Senate vote of witnesses was tied 50-50, the measure would not pass. Roberts could choose to break the tie but he is not expected to do so.

Read Pergram’s preview of the question and answer session below.

1) Fox is told to expect a “short-ish” session today in the Senate trial as the President’s defense team likely wraps things up in two hours or so. The Senate will not go to the 16 hour question and answer session today. That will likely consume Wednesday and Thursday. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

2) Trial Q&A section works like this: The Majority and Minority toggle back and forth between the sides, posting written questions, read aloud by Chief Justice John Roberts. The Chief Justice reads the name of the senator posing the question. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

3) The Republicans get an hour of questions. Then the Democrats. The questions are posed to counsels from both sides. Senators do not speak. Both sides work out how they determine what questions they may pose.

We expect the Senate to subdivide this up into two hour chunks. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

4) Some questions will obviously take longer to answer than others. They may try to economize to get in as many questions as possible so the Senate only lingers on each interrogative for a few minutes apiece. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

5) During the Q&A period, it's possible Chief Justice John Roberts could insert himself into the process and rule on a question if he thinks it is relevant or not. He could also put that question to the Senate with a vote. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

6) However, Fox is told the Chief Justice is expected to be more “Rehnquistian,” – a reference to the late Chief Justice William Rehnquist who presided over President Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1999. Rehnquist largely stayed out of the way in that trial — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

7) Once the Senate completes the Q&A period, likely Thurs/Frid, counsels for both sides will debate for up to 4 hours whether they should call witnesses or documents. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

8) It is important to note that the actual vote is on the “next steps" dealing with calling witnesses or requesting documents. If that vote fails, then anything else can happen. The Senate could move to dismiss or consider up or down votes on both articles of impeachment. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

9) However, if the Senate does vote to entertain other issues, then there could be individual votes on individual witnesses, specific documents, a slate of witnesses or documents, et al. This could stretch out the trial. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

10) If the Senate votes to subpoena a witness, that person is deposed first. Then the senators must vote to decide if they need to hear from that witness on the floor as part of the trial. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

11) On witnesses in the trial, There is one school of thought that we may in fact know the universe of GOP senators willing to summon witnesses: Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Susan Collins (R-ME). If that’s the case, the vote to defeat motions about witnesses is 51-49. That’s it. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

12) Conceivably, Republicans could lose three senators and still reject witnesses. It always comes down to the math. The breakdown in the Senate is 53-47 in favor of the GOP. By rule, tie votes lose in the Senate. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

13) The Constitution and the Senate impeachment rules are silent on the Chief Justice breaking ties. Granted, Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution grants the Vice President to break ties. But we are into some unique parliamentary and Constitutional turf with a Senate trial. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

14) It’s notable that the Senate conducts much of its business based on precedent. In the trial of President Andrew Johnson in 1868, there were three ties. Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase voted to break two of the ties. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

15) Granted, the Senate does a lot based on precedent. But Fox is told in a modern Senate trial, if there is a tie vote on anything, the issue would fail. Fox is told Chief Justice Roberts is not expected to inject himself and break a tie, ala Chief Justice Chase. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2020