‘Stay out of the way’: Fox News sources say Justice Roberts will let GOPers win tie votes on witnesses

Published

38 mins ago

on

Chief Justice John Roberts is expected not to weigh in heavily during the question and answer phase of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

As the trial moves to the new phase on Wednesday, Roberts has the option of “inserting himself” into the process to rule on questions or other matters, according to Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram.

But sources told the Fox News reporter that Roberts will follow the model of former Chief Justice William Rehnquist who presided over President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1999.

Under the Senate rules, measures that do not receive a majority of votes fail. So if a Senate vote of witnesses was tied 50-50, the measure would not pass. Roberts could choose to break the tie but he is not expected to do so.

Read Pergram’s preview of the question and answer session below.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sen. Ron Johnson scrambles after accidentally becoming fourth GOP senator to support Bolton testimony

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday briefly became the fourth Republican senator to say that former National Security Adviser John Bolton should testify -- and then he changed his mind.

Democrats would need four Republican senators to vote with them in order to hear Bolton's testimony. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) are all on record wanting to hear Bolton's testimony.

And on Tuesday, Johnson suggested to reporter Adam Klasfeld that he was ready to hear Bolton's testimony. But the senator quickly walked back his remarks.

This would be a major breakthrough. Adding him to Romney and Collins, only one more Republican vote needed. https://t.co/wsWPdU2xTi

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump chief of staff John Kelly: ‘I believe’ John Bolton and the Senate ‘should hear’ from him

Published

49 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

John Kelly, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, told a crowd in Sarasota, Florida on Tuesday that he believes former national security adviser John Bolton's claim that Trump directly linked releasing military aid to Ukraine with launching investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that Kelly told an audience at a Ringling College Library Association Town Hall lecture that Bolton is a reliable source and should be heard out if reporting about his upcoming book is accurate.

Continue Reading
 
 
