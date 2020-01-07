Steve Schmidt: Donald Trump’s political situation means he will be forced to escalate with Iran

Longtime Republican strategist Steve Schmidt on Tuesday warned that President Donald Trump’s precarious political situation in America will force him to escalate tensions with Iran following reported ballistic missile launches on two military bases inside Iraq that house U.S. forces.
Schmidt was interviewed by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.
“The genie is certainly out of the bottle now,” Schmidt began.
“We’re at the early stages of a hot war. It is a monumental moment that the Iranian military has launched a ballistic missile attack against U.S. military personnel at Iraqi bases in Iraq,” he explained.
“It is almost certain that there will be a response from the United States,” he predicted. “Donald Trump is not in a position to not be able to escalate from here.”
Schmidt said, “I think the chances that the United States will allow a ballistic missile attack to go unanswered is very low.”
“So we stand at the most dangerous moment in the Middle East that we have lived through in our lifetimes — and there’s been plenty of dangerous moments,” he concluded.
Watch:
In recent days, President Donald Trump has used his Twitter account to threaten war crimes in recent days, raising tensions in the Middle East following his assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.
Following Iran's launch of ballistic missiles against military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump raised eyebrows by tweeting that "all is well" and "so far, so good."
Many people wondered why Trump has not been banned from Twitter.
President Donald Trump finally responded to the attacks on military bases in Iraq where U.S. soldiers were stationed about three hours after the bombing began.
There was confusion about whether Trump would address the nation, but he ultimately decided not to, instead taking to Twitter.
"All is well!" Trump tweeted. "Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."