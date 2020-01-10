Susan Collins and a ‘small group’ of Republicans are pushing to allow witnesses to testify at Trump’s Senate trial
Speaking to reporters this Friday, Susan Collins (R-ME) said that she’s working with a “fairly small group” of Republican senators with the purpose of allowing witnesses to testify in the Senate trial of President Trump, the Bangor Daily News reports.
Collins has expressed openness to calling witnesses during the trial in the face of opposition from her fellow Republicans.
“I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement on how to proceed with the trial that will allow the opportunity for both the House and the president’s counsel if they choose to do so,” she said.
GOP’s Doug Collins sent out fundraising email saying ‘I Will Not Apologize’ 45 minutes before apologizing
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Friday apologized for accusing Democrats of being "in love with terrorists" -- much to the chagrin of many Trump supporters who howled with rage at him for supposedly caving to the liberal "mob."
However, Collins's apology came just 45 minutes after he sent out a fundraising email with the header, "I Will Not Apologize."
As flagged by Media Matters reporter Eric Hananoki, the email once again attacks Democrats for their criticisms of Trump's decision to assassinate Iranian military leader Qassem Suleimani.
US targeted second Iranian commander on same day as Suleimani killing — raising more questions about justification
U.S. forces attempted to take out a second senior Iranian military commander the same day an airstrike killed Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani.
The strike targeting Abdul Reza Shahlai in Yemen was not successful, but the secret mission calls into question the Trump administration's justification for assassinating Suleimani, reported the Washington Post.