Susan Collins and a ‘small group’ of Republicans are pushing to allow witnesses to testify at Trump’s Senate trial

Speaking to reporters this Friday, Susan Collins (R-ME) said that she’s working with a “fairly small group” of Republican senators with the purpose of allowing witnesses to testify in the Senate trial of President Trump, the Bangor Daily News reports.

Collins has expressed openness to calling witnesses during the trial in the face of opposition from her fellow Republicans.

“I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement on how to proceed with the trial that will allow the opportunity for both the House and the president’s counsel if they choose to do so,” she said.