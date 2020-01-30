Susan Collins announces she will vote for impeachment witnesses as ‘the most sensible way to proceed’

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced she would be splitting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) following Thursday’s impeachment trial.

“I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity. Therefore, I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed,” Collins announced.

“If this motion passes, I believe that the most sensible way to proceed would be for the House Managers and the President’s attorneys to attempt to agree on a limited and equal number of witnesses for each side. If they can’t agree, then the Senate could choose the number of witnesses,” she added.