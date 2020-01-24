Susan Collins denies CBS report that a Trump friend threatened Republicans’ heads ‘will be on a pike’
CBS News reported this week that a friend of the president’s threatened U.S. senators if they were thinking of voting in support of witnesses.
“Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike,” the Trump confidant said.
In opening statements, House managers examined the debunked conspiracy theories invoked by Pres. Trump.
According to Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), however, it was a lie and no one ever said it.
CNN’s Manu Raju revealed after the Senate adjourned that Collins audibly disputed Schiff’s quote of the story during the trial.
“She shook her head and said, ‘No they didn’t. No, that’s not true,'” Raju reported.
Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Jim Risch (R-ID) also denied it was said.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and John Barrasso (R-WY) also said that the report was false.
Republicans are INCENSED about Adam Schiff’s comment about the CBS report that senators had been warned they’d have their “head on a pike” if they convict.
“He lost me there,” Lisa Murkowski said.
John Barrasso blasted Schiff for “spread falsehoods … on the Senate floor.”
— Griffin Connolly (@GriffinConnolly) January 25, 2020
“He was doing fine with moral courage until he got to the head on the pike. That’s where he lost me,” Murkowski said, per CNN’s Jeff Zeleny. “He’s a good orator you got to give him that … He was moving right along …and then he got to a couple places and it was just unnecessary.”
It’s unclear if these Republicans haven’t seen the report, or they are questioning whether CBS News is falsifying reporting.
See Raju’s report below:
CNN
"In fact, the Senate can decide the matter and it wouldn't be litigated," Goodman explained. "If the Senate decided to issue the subpoenas and the Chief Justice, in fact, sent those subpoenas, it would be the final word. There's a Supreme Court case about this, Nixon v. United States, Judge Nixon, which said the Senate sets the rules and the courts review it. So, it's not like it will be litigated in a way. They are the final word."