Susan Collins makes no promises on hearing witnesses — after voting with the GOP against them

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) voted down the measure to guarantee witnesses would be heard so that the House of Representatives can try the case of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

In a statement after her vote, her office sent out a statement saying she is “likely to support witnesses,” but made no promises.

She tried to claim that she fully supports the 1999 model of impeachment and that’s why she supports the vote after the fact. As the House argued, the rules have already diverged considerably from the 1999 impeachment rules. Collins hasn’t said that she opposes those new McConnell rules that are so different from 1999.

Trump’s team argued that the reason the House is arguing for witnesses is because they aren’t prepared to try the case.

“We’re ready,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). “We call John Bolton. We call Mick Mulvaney.”

Read Collins’ statement here:

