Ted Cruz smacked down by ex-FBI agent for suggesting Trump’s Ukraine scheme was about anti-corruption

Despite the fact that it is now clear that President Donald Trump did not care if Ukraine investigated former Vice President Joe Biden’s family, but just wanted them to announce that they were heading into election season, some Republicans are still attempting to claim that his scheme to illegally withhold military funds until they did so served a legitimate purpose in stamping out global corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

One such Republican is Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who took to Twitter to argue this point:

A reminder of what this is all about: any president — any administration — is justified in investigating corruption. And there was serious evidence of real corruption concerning Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 22, 2020

Former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa summarily swatted aside this defense:

And that’s why the U.S. has extensive corruption statutes, including ones that criminalize corrupt U.S. business practices in foreign countries, and MLATs which allow our DOJ to seek assistance and evidence from foreign countries. None of which were used here. https://t.co/Ow5EbTJsh5 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Because, obviously, when you are really serious about corruption, you ask a foreign country you believe is super corrupt to investigate corruption and ask them to coordinate with your personal lawyer and make sure to hide the fact that you ever discussed it — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 22, 2020