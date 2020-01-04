Tennessee considering requiring some sex offenders to undergo chemical castration as a condition of parole: report

According to WTSP News, a Tennessee lawmaker is introducing a bill that would require chemical castration of convicted child sex offenders before they are eligible for parole.
Under GOP Rep. Bruce Griffey’s bill, anyone convicted of a sex crime involving a child under 13 years of age on or after the date of July 1, 2020, must be administered testosterone-blocking drugs, to be given by a member of the Tennessee Department of Health, as a condition of parole. The bill also makes offenders responsible for the cost of the procedure, but allows courts to waive this requirement for parole applicants who prove they cannot afford it.
“Chemical castration” is often done with repeat injections of Depo Provera, which was initially approved as a form of birth control in women and reduces testosterone levels. It does not effect a permanent change to the body, but has been found to be useful in convicts who report uncontrollable paraphilic sexual urges.
Several states already either mandate chemical castration of sex offenders in certain circumstances, or allow it as an option, including California, Florida, and Alabama. In Texas, surgical castration is also provided as an option.
