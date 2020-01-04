Quantcast
Tennessee considering requiring some sex offenders to undergo chemical castration as a condition of parole: report

According to WTSP News, a Tennessee lawmaker is introducing a bill that would require chemical castration of convicted child sex offenders before they are eligible for parole.

Under GOP Rep. Bruce Griffey’s bill, anyone convicted of a sex crime involving a child under 13 years of age on or after the date of July 1, 2020, must be administered testosterone-blocking drugs, to be given by a member of the Tennessee Department of Health, as a condition of parole. The bill also makes offenders responsible for the cost of the procedure, but allows courts to waive this requirement for parole applicants who prove they cannot afford it.

“Chemical castration” is often done with repeat injections of Depo Provera, which was initially approved as a form of birth control in women and reduces testosterone levels. It does not effect a permanent change to the body, but has been found to be useful in convicts who report uncontrollable paraphilic sexual urges.

Several states already either mandate chemical castration of sex offenders in certain circumstances, or allow it as an option, including California, Florida, and Alabama. In Texas, surgical castration is also provided as an option.


Trump administration sends muddled messages as it gropes for a strategy in self-inflicted Iran crisis

January 4, 2020

As the world braces for the fallout from President Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani, administration officials sent muddled and confusing explanations and justifications for the deadly airstrike in Baghdad.

Fundamentally, the attack on Suleimani is the most significant culmination yet of the Trump administration’s escalating tensions and conflicts with Iran, which were first set off in 2018 when the president pulled out of the nuclear deal President Barack Obama had negotiated with the country’s leadership. Trump had no substantive justification for leaving the deal, and even many critics of the agreement warned against tearing it up. Around May of 2019, tensions growing from the termination of the deal started to swell as Iran took increasingly provocative actions and the U.S. responded, and many feared the situation would boil over. Recent days and weeks saw another round of escalatory actions on both sides, and the Trump administration finally targeted Suleimani at an Iraqi airport — an act previous administrations had considered but foregone because of the potentially dire consequences.

Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr are among Republicans’ top choices for president in 2024

January 4, 2020

According to a report from Axios, Ivanka Trump and her brother Donald Trump Jr are among the top four presidential candidate preferences of Republicans looking way past Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign to the 2024 election.

As Axios notes, "Ready to skip 2020 and go straight to 2024? In a new SurveyMonkey poll, Republican voters chose children of President Trump — Don Jr. and Ivanka — as two of the top four picks for president in four years. "

Trump allies conveniently change their minds about the ‘deep state’ now that they need it to justify Suleimani killing

January 4, 2020

One of the most abiding fixtures of President Donald Trump allies' segments on TV was to blast the so-called "Deep State," their imagined secret cabal of intelligence community officials loyal to the Democratic Party, who run a shadow government policy and work to bring down Trump's presidency from within.

Now that Trump is teetering on the brink of declaring war on Iran, however, according to The Daily Beast, Trump's allies have abruptly stopped attacking the intelligence community as fomenting a conspiracy against the president — and are now begging their audience to take them seriously, in anticipation of their providing evidence that could justify Trump moving forward with military action.

