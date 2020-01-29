‘That’s nonsense’: legal experts destroy ‘intellectually dishonest’ GOP argument for an impeachment mistrial

Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin was criticized for pushing a nonsensical argument during President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

Philbin, who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, argued that if the impeachment trial were a criminal trial, the judge would have declared a mistrial.

WH Counsel Patrick Philbin: "If this were a criminal trial in ordinary court & Mr. Schiff had done what he just did…& start talking about crimes of bribery & extortion that were not in the indictment, it would've been an automatic mistrial." Watch — https://t.co/0c6IWSaX4Y pic.twitter.com/TfJ5RDw0Kq — CSPAN (@cspan) January 30, 2020

Legal experts disputed his contention, here’s what some of them were saying.

Philbin says the label, abuse of power, is all the House charged and any mention of bribery warrants a “mistrial.” That’s nonsense. The scheme charged in the first article of obstruction involved facts that constitute bribery. There’s no issue of notice or fairness. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 30, 2020

#SenMcSally suggests “bribery” not in impeach articles & not proven in her q. #Philbin cites crim law that they “failed to charge” a crime. This isn’t a criminal trial. Also article 1 charges Trump “solicited” corruptly a thing of value in exchange for mtg, aid. #ImpeachmentTrial — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) January 30, 2020

Philbin is being intellectually dishonest here. Schiff did nothing like try to "change" the charges against Trump, he simply explained them. Moreover, it would be an immediate mistrial if the jury foreman (McConnell) announced he was in lockstep with the defendant. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 30, 2020

So, Philbin can take his faux outrage and absolutely shove it. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 30, 2020