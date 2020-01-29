Quantcast
Trump’s border wall blew over in the wind — and landed on the Mexican side

3 mins ago

January 29, 2020

President Donald Trump's much-hyped border wall suffered an embarrassing setback when newly installed panels in his fence blew over in the wind -- and landed on the Mexican side of the border.

"Mexicali police have confirmed with News 11 that a portion of the new border wall fell on the Mexico side of the border, landing on several trees," KYMA-TV reported Wednesday. "A portion of the wall landed on the trees, preventing it from hitting the ground. It runs about 130 feet in length."

‘That’s nonsense’: legal experts destroy ‘intellectually dishonest’ GOP argument for an impeachment mistrial

37 mins ago

January 29, 2020

Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin was criticized for pushing a nonsensical argument during President Donald Trump's impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

Philbin, who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, argued that if the impeachment trial were a criminal trial, the judge would have declared a mistrial.

https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1222680628447076353

Legal experts disputed his contention, here's what some of them were saying.

https://twitter.com/JoyceWhiteVance/status/1222678546570731521

https://twitter.com/mayawiley/status/1222680910350487553

MSNBC’s Ari Melber expertly explains why Alan Dershowitz is entirely wrong on the law and impeachment

2 hours ago

January 29, 2020

MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber broke down why arguments from Donald Trump's defense attorneys are invalid during Wednesday's dinner break in the Senate's impeachment trial.

"Today, senators finally participated in this impeachment trial themselves, with the questions you've been listening to," Melber noted. "We just saw Alan Dershowitz unloading on his Harvard colleague, Larry Tribe. Well, here he was offering an argument that doesn't sound very constitutional at all. The idea that if the president thinks his reelection is in the public interest, then whatever he does to win is not impeachable."

