The Golden Globes are going vegan for the first time ever to ‘send a good message’

Sunday evening’s Golden Globe Awards dinner will be completely vegan this year for the first time in history. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said they hoped to “send a good message” by switching out their standard chicken dinner for a plant-based meal.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the new menu was a last-minute change from one previewed in December.

“We had the menu with fish. Then we got together with the HFPA and they wanted to make this change to send a good message. It’s definitely the first Golden Globes that has gone vegan,” Beverly Hilton executive chef and sustainability champion Matthew Morgan.

The plant-based plated meal will include an appetizer of chilled golden beet soup with locally grown chervil and amaranth. The main dish consists of king oyster mushrooms to resemble scallops with wild-mushroom risotto, roasted baby purple and green brussels sprouts, globe carrots, and pea tendrils. The vegan dessert is said to be an ode to the traditional “opera cake”.

“If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said. “The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.”

Actor Mark Ruffalo responded immediately.

“Our industry leads by example,” Ruffalo tweeted. “Vegetarian food is delicious and healthy and reduces green house gasses about as much as driving electric cars. The HFPA should be commended for this and all the other awards shows should follow suit.”

Check below for reactions…and some “just for fun” tweets.

Our industry leads by example. Vegetarian food is delicious and healthy and reduces green house gasses about as much as driving electric cars. The HFPA should be commended for this and all the other awards shows should follow suit. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/qbCib49xYe — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 2, 2020

As part of its sustainability efforts, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be serving a plant-based meal at the #GoldenGlobes on Jan. 5, making it likely the first major awards show to go all-vegan https://t.co/5zyTy9CHP8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 2, 2020

why are vegans the ones people hate, when all we are doing is trying to save lives? and yet i have seen non-vegans under #veganism say that veganism is a mental illness, that we are a cult, and a bunch of other shit. all because we are trying to save the planet and animals’ lives — ミ★ (@ionlyeatgrass) January 3, 2020

NOT EVERYONE CAN GO VEGAN. Stop being pushy little shits pls and just let people live their lives. Nobody has ever made a change to their life because people yelled at them on the internet. Be kind and respectful ffs 🙃 #Veganuary #veganism — Maddie D🏳️‍🌈⚫🌱🌹 (@madeleinesteel) January 2, 2020

Music legend Meat Loaf goes vegan – but refuses to rename himself Veg Loaf 🤣🤣🤣 Meat Loaf joins a host of music stars who have converted to veganism, including Sir Paul McCartney, Bryan Adams, Ellie Goulding Will.I,Am and Ariana Grande#vegan #veganismhttps://t.co/gF5kQqJWBY — The Vegan Nutritionist Ⓥ (@vegannutrition1) January 2, 2020

Happy Birthday to #vegan climate activist, @GretaThunberg! She never stays silent in the face of injustice and her work for the environment, animals, and human rights in so inspiring ✊ pic.twitter.com/mjUjLEhPfE — PETA (@peta) January 3, 2020