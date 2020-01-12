The intelligence community believes Iran will attack the US ‘in secret’: report
NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian reported on MSNBC Sunday that the intelligence community believes the attacks against the United States by Iran aren’t over.
During a panel discussion, Dilanian said that Republicans attacking Democrats as “terrorists” may score points for them with their base, but if the attacks from Iran aren’t over, it won’t work out well for the GOP.
“Nobody that we talked to in the intelligence community thinks that’s the end of Iran’s reaction to this,” said Dilanian. “The way they operate is they will do something in secret without attaching their name to it. It will be an assassination, terrorist attack, they have proxies. They will hurt us all over the world. So, if Americans are killed and intelligence points back to this attack, that could change the political calculus.”
Last week, things seemed to stabilize and Iran appeared to want to deescalate the tensions with the U.S. It’s unknown if that will continue.
Watch the segment below:
Trump’s White House tweets about the first snow of 2020 — except it wasn’t snowing
President Donald Trump attacks the media and his political opponents for "fake news," but when it comes to the weather, the president doesn't have the best track record.
In a tweet from his White House Sunday, a photo of digitally imposed snow appears to fall over the White House.
As publisher and podcaster Liz Gumbinner pointed out, it's 53 degrees and mostly clear in Washington, D.C.
Trump asked for ways to kill Suleimani as far back as 2017 — but his aides ignored him: report
A Washington Post report says that President Donald Trump wanted to kill Gen. Qasem Suleimani as far back as 2017. When Trump asked his national security team for options he was ignored.
Trump didn't know who Suleimani was when asked about him during the presidential race, nor did he know anything about the paramilitary Iranian Quds Force, which Suleimani ran, the Post explained.