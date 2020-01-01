The outcome of Trump’s impeachment isn’t preordained — because he keeps making things worse: ex-Obama attorney

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal posted a hopeful analysis of the dynamics at play during the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

Katyal explained multiple examples of Trump acting guilty that have left Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in a weakened political position — a trend that could continue.

And Katyal suggested that Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) could be joined by at least one other Republican to pass a resolution giving the power to call witnesses to Chief Justice John Roberts.

And he said Trump should testify in his defense.

Here is his full thread:

THREAD ON IMPEACHMENT AND REMOVAL IN THE NEW YEAR. The conventional wisdom is that the Republicans in the Senate will rush to acquit Trump. I outline here why I think that overstates the case, and that the process has any number of variables in which things may change. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

1.Trump wants you to believe that the outcome is preordained. But it’s not. Particularly when he acts the way he does. In short, he acts like a guilty man. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

2. First, the facts. Trump has done something no one has done, not even Nixon. Categorically blocked all witnesses&documents in impeachment. That’s how a guilty man behaves. Nixon’s support looked strong through the start of impeachment, but it crumbledhttps://t.co/7gbWvGoDhN — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

3. Trump has outed the whistleblower by name. Is that how an innocent man behaves?https://t.co/5fBEQoIx30 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

4. Trump has never been able to come up with a coherent story for why the aid to Ukraine was suspended. I don’t have space to detail all of that here, but my book with @SammyKoppelman goes through all his shifting explanations in detail.https://t.co/O5asvaZvtr — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

5. Now, why should any of those pesky facts matter to a Senate, particularly one controlled by Mitch McConnell who has publicly pledged to move in lockstep with the White House and acquit the President? #CanIGetAWitnessMitch ?https://t.co/38VU0jYMaa — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

6. First, because even McConnell has no appreciation for our system of law, others do. His statements blatantly violate his Oath, which requires him to do impartial justice. And our Constitution puts the Chief Justice in charge of the impeachment trial. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

7. Chief Justice Roberts will strive to do impartial justice, even if McConnell won’t. His New Year’s Eve Statement was characteristic.https://t.co/w7eTXJwG0p — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

8. Second, the case for blocking the witnesses is a really hard one. McConnell looks like he’s protecting a guilty man with something to hide. This weekend’s revelations in the @nytimes make McConnell’s position increasingly untenable. https://t.co/zH1jWoaOb4 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

9. Third, Dems are giving Trump what he wanted. During House proceedings, Trump said he wanted witnesses to testify, just in Senate not the House. Dems have called him on it. Bait&switch now? Trump is acting even more like a guilty man b/c he is afraid.https://t.co/4gOteLguvZ — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

10. It is no surprise @lisamurkowski raised concerns about McConnell & @SenatorCollins announced she is open to witnesses. I expect pressure to build. @MittRomney will be critical. Ultimately, I can see a resolution leaving these questions to CJ Roberts.https://t.co/VyKaeQirAL — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

11. Trump’s actions, which look, smell, and sound like that of a guilty man are just the start. He is becoming increasingly erratic, stumbling into lawbreaking like revealing the whistleblower identity and the like. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

12. And that is why you see Trump’s support cracking in quarter after quarter. Christianity Today. Influential conservatives like @RameshPonnuru. https://t.co/J8RfSZWpfq — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

13. Apart from witnesses, longstanding Senate impeachment rules say that the President is summoned to appear in the Senate when impeached. Trump should testify. If he thinks he did nothing wrong, #SayItUnderOath. That’s what innocent people do, day in and day out. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

14. I have never felt the case for impeachment is political, it’s based on the rule of law. Whether it hurts Dems or helps Republicans is beside the point. It’s our duty. People like me just want process – a real trial where both sides make their case. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

15. And the thing that gets me the most, is that Trump is behaving like a guilty man. If this were such an easy case, as he claims, he should do what every other American does – face justice and tell his story. The fact that he is afraid to do that speaks volumes. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 1, 2020

