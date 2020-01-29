‘The president is afraid’: Historian tells CNN that Trump’s attempt to block Bolton’s book is an epic blunder
Historian Timothy Naftali, a clinical associate professor of public service at New York University, told a CNN panel on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s attempt to block former national security adviser John Bolton from publishing his book would be a massive political blunder.
While discussing the news that the Trump White House sent a formal threat to Bolton warning him against publishing his book, Naftali predicted that the move would backfire and make it more likely that vulnerable Republican senators would call for Bolton to testify.
“One of the reasons why this is… a bad political strategy [is] there are people who don’t want to be part of a coverup,” he said. “This kind of letter is sending a signal that the president is afraid. I don’t think it’s helpful to Murkowski, Lamar Alexander, Collins, Romney. The president is basically saying, ‘We don’t want anybody to see this.'”
The threat against Bolton marks an escalation for the Trump White House, which has resisted allowing Bolton to testify in the president’s Senate impeachment trial. The president himself attacked Bolton in a tweet on Wednesday morning, and claimed that he fired him as national security adviser because he wanted to start “World War Six.”
Watch the video of Naftali’s analysis below.
CNN
‘The president is afraid’: Historian tells CNN that Trump’s attempt to block Bolton’s book is an epic blunder
Historian Timothy Naftali, a clinical associate professor of public service at New York University, told a CNN panel on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's attempt to block former national security adviser John Bolton from publishing his book would be a massive political blunder.
While discussing the news that the Trump White House sent a formal threat to Bolton warning him against publishing his book, Naftali predicted that the move would backfire and make it more likely that vulnerable Republican senators would call for Bolton to testify.
CNN
Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows tutoring GOP senators on what to ask in Q&A phase of impeachment trial: report
Congressmen Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mark Meadows (R-NC), members of President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team, are reportedly coaching Republican senators ahead of the next portion of the Senate trial.
On Wednesday, the trial is expected to head into the question and answer phase. According CNN's Lauren Fox, Jordan and Meadows are helping to craft the questions that Republican senators will ask.
"Conservatives are starting to have a role in how conservative senators ask their questions," Fox explained. "There have been a couple of meetings between Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, who are on the president's defense team, telling senators essentially, this is how you should go about the Q&A period."
CNN
‘Getting the truth is irrelevant!’ Rick Santorum goes down in flames trying to defend Trump on CNN
Trump defender Rick Santorum went down in flames during a CNN debate on Wednesday that culminated in him admitting that the truth about President Donald Trump's attempt to extort the Ukrainian government really doesn't matter.
During a feisty debate with Democratic strategist Paul Begala, Santorum said that it would be a waste of time to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton because it would not change the fact that Trump is getting acquitted by the Republican-majority Senate.