The spectacular fall of anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti
He became famous as the celebrity lawyer of a porn star who sued Donald Trump and even touted himself for president, but today Michael Avenatti sits in a notorious New York jail.
The 48-year-old was brought Friday to the city’s Metropolitan Correction Center (MCC), a high-security prison that housed Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” and wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Avenatti is awaiting trial on charges he allegedly tried to extort millions of dollars from the sports apparel giant Nike and embezzled funds from adult film star Stormy Daniels.
His attorneys say he is being held in solitary confinement in a freezing cell once occupied by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman on a floor that houses detainees charged with terror offenses.
“The temperature in his cell feels like it is in the mid-40s (Fahrenheit),” they wrote in a letter to the judge Monday.
“He is forced to sleep with three blankets. Not surprisingly, he has been having great difficulty functioning,” the lawyers added.
Avenatti’s situation is a far cry from the dizzy heights of February 2018 to March 2019 when he was the lawyer for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
He became a household name during her legal battles with Trump over hush money she received for an alleged affair with the president in 2006.
– R. Kelly –
Avenatti’s stock could not have been higher as he reveled in his role as outspoken critic of Trump and darling of America’s left.
The brash California-based attorney, a keen racing car driver, was rarely off television news shows and built up a massive Twitter following.
He was a high-profile thorn in the side of Trump ex-lawyer Michael Cohen who was later jailed for fraud.
Avenatti also represented Julie Swetnick, who said she witnessed sexually abusive behavior by Brett Kavanaugh, during Kavanaugh’s contentious nomination to the US Supreme Court.
In February 2019, Avenatti said his office had previously unreleased footage of R&B superstar R. Kelly having sex with a young girl.
He even toyed with the idea of running for the 2020 Democratic nomination, portraying himself as an aggressive street fighter.
Too many Democratic candidates, Avenatti said, “have a tendency to bring nail clippers to a gunfight.”
But he abandoned the idea in December 2018 as his star started to wane.
In November 2018, Avenatti was arrested on a domestic violence charge, which was later dropped.
The following March, Clifford sacked him as her lawyer.
Their relationship had earlier soured after Avenatti filed a contentious defamation suit against Trump that Clifford lost and which she said had been lodged without her approval.
– Legal troubles –
Avenatti’s legal problems also began in March 2019, when he was accused of attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike and for embezzling a client’s money.
He was arrested in New York based on separate complaints filed in that city as well as in California.
Prosecutors say Avenatti accused Nike of being involved in a basketball bribery scandal and threatened to go public with his allegations unless it agreed to multi-million dollar payments to him under the guise of legal work.
In April 2019, Los Angeles prosecutors indicted him on 36 charges of theft, fraud and tax evasion, theoretically exposing him to over 300 years behind bars if convicted.
Then in May, Manhattan prosecutors charged Avenatti with falsifying documents to pay himself about $300,000 intended for Clifford as part of an advance payment for her memoir.
Avenatti — who has continued to tweet regularly, often about the Democratic race or Trump’s impeachment — was arrested by LA police last week and remanded over bail violations.
He was transferred to New York pending his trial, due to start April 21.
His lawyers have asked he be held in a regular unit and be allowed to use a computer and keep documents in his cell.
“If I’m ever going down (and I’m not), I’m going down swinging. It is all I know and it is how I am built,” Avenatti tweeted earlier this month.
© 2020 AFP
Ozzy Osbourne reveals battle with Parkinson’s disease
Legendary British rocker Ozzy Osbourne revealed he has Parkinson's disease Tuesday, describing his "shocking" physical state over the past year.
The former Black Sabbath frontman said he was diagnosed after suffering a fall in early 2019 which prompted neck surgery -- an operation that also led to nerve damage.
"It has been terribly challenging for us all," Osbourne told Good Morning America, before adding that he wanted to dispel rumors he was on his deathbed.
"I'm far from it," he said.
Nicolle Wallace: Mitch McConnell’s rules for impeachment are ‘positively Russian’
During a panel discussion on MSNBC this Tuesday, former RNC chairman Michael Steele said that he's hoping moderate Republicans will recognize that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's rules for President Trump's impeachment trial are "not fair."
"This is McConnell's idea of 'fair': no press -- basically limiting their ability to cover this inside the Chamber -- no witnesses, and no documents," Steele said. "And I think the American people need to understand at this moment as this begins is exactly how the Republicans are defining 'fair,' because when they hear them use that term, just remember, the press is limited in their access, there are no witnesses that will be allowed to come and testify and corroborate, on behalf of the President even, the evidence -- Oh, by the way, there's no evidence or documents that can be produced -- that's what [the GOP's version of] fairness is."
Breaking Banner
Lawyers mock president’s attorneys as idiots: ‘It’s impossible to understand what they are even doing’
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial began in earnest Tuesday as his lawyers argued how perfect his call with Ukraine was. But it was the defense lawyers that earned a lot of questions from lawyers and legal scholars online. Lawyer Jay Sekulow attacked Democrats for things they said during former President Barack Obama's administration.
Jay Sekulow stood to speak before the Senate body to combine all of the president's rage-tweets and put them in the context of legal language. There was no defense of the president's actions, only attacks on Democrats.
See the comments below: