‘The stupidity is real’: Twitter mocks Trump for thinking people on the ground can’t see ‘stealth’ planes
President Trump seems to be under the impression that “stealth” planes are invisible to the naked eye, and he said as much during a speech in July of 2018 before the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kansas City.
“This is an incredible plane,” Trump said at the time, speaking of the F-35 Lighting II fighter jet. “It’s stealth—you can’t see it. So when I talk to even people from the other side, they’re trying to order our plane. They like the fact that you can’t see it. I said, ‘How would it do in battle with your plane?’ They say, ‘Well we have one problem—we can’t see your plane.’ That’s a big problem. Stealth, super stealth. The best in the world. We make the best military equipment in the world. Also, remember this: jobs.”
Trump is apparently on that kick again. According to CNN reporter Daniel Dale, Trump told an audience of Michigan workers today that he might deploy some F-35s to a local air base, but he wasn’t so sure they’d see the fighter jets when they come in.
“Actually they’re totally stealth, so maybe you won’t see them come in,” Trump reportedly said. “You won’t see them come in.”
Trump says he might deploy some F-35s to a local air base, saying workers here will see them come in. He says, "Actually they're totally stealth, so maybe you won't see them come in. You won't see them come in."
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 30, 2020
Unsurprisingly, Dale’s account of Trump’s words invited a wave of mockery on Twitter:
Who wants to explain to him the difference between stealth and invisible? Not it.
— Joshua Gale (@joshuafett75) January 30, 2020
The president of the United States thinks his military has invisible airplanes. https://t.co/QBHpnhjgB2
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 30, 2020
Omg ..
The stupidity is real …
— nunya F⬛C⬛⬛N⬛ Biz!! 🌊 (@juzperfict) January 30, 2020
Not the first time he mistook stealth for the Romulan Cloaking device from “Star Trek”.
— JerseyJohn (@johndail1591) January 30, 2020
Comprehension of a four year old
— LivePostcardDiva💜 Power to the Postcard 💪💪💪 (@MorBeeK) January 30, 2020
Lol, why doesn’t Trump say his invisible planes are parked right outside the rally?
— Marc Goldstein (@marcgoldstein_) January 30, 2020
I remember when they gave him a picture of them. pic.twitter.com/O5NIQKM2MO
— KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) January 30, 2020
No one wants to tell him the Klingon cloaking device only works in the Space Force.
— Devin’s Chupacabra (@KSholinsky) January 30, 2020
The Emperor Has No Planes
— Cal Deobald (@calmudge0n) January 30, 2020
Well, I definitely feel safe now. Does he think the nuclear codes were made in a microwave, too?
— D.M. (@Dee_M_G3) January 30, 2020
Breaking Banner
She ‘knows how to leverage power’: Internet cracks up at ‘fastball’ Elizabeth Warren pitched Roberts on his reputation
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) "went there," as law professor Jennifer Taub said on Twitter.
During Thursday evening of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Warren asked whether the Chief Justice of Supreme Court has lost credibility because he's participating in a sham impeachment trial.
https://twitter.com/GeeJustG/status/1223016241037602816
It sent legal scholar Elie Mystal howling with laughter.
https://twitter.com/ElieNYC/status/1223019812936474625
https://twitter.com/ElieNYC/status/1223020489674829832
https://twitter.com/ElieNYC/status/1223013970178707457
Breaking Banner
WHO declares global coronavirus emergency as death toll surges in China
The World Health Organization on Thursday declared a global emergency over the deadly coronavirus spreading from China, after the Asian giant reported its biggest single-day jump in the death toll.
The UN health agency based in Geneva had initially downplayed the threat posed by the disease, which has now killed 170 people in China, but revised its risk assessment after crisis talks.
"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.
"We must all act together now to limit further spread... We can only stop it together."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s border wall collapsed in the wind — now questions raised about what happens when it rains
Just this week a part of President Donald Trump's border wall collapsed under heavy winds. It highlighted one of the obsticles to Trump's Mexico border barrier.
Ironically, the threat of climate change will be brutal on Trump's wall. Flash flooding, high winds, hurricanes and other storms, and dramatic swings in temperature can ultimately make the wall more susceptible to issues.
The Washington Post reported that the Trump border barrier project will require the instaliation of hundreds of large storm gates that will remain open for months every summar to keep the border wall from being damaged or falling over.