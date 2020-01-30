‘The stupidity is real’: Twitter mocks Trump for thinking people on the ground can’t see ‘stealth’ planes

President Trump seems to be under the impression that “stealth” planes are invisible to the naked eye, and he said as much during a speech in July of 2018 before the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kansas City.

“This is an incredible plane,” Trump said at the time, speaking of the F-35 Lighting II fighter jet. “It’s stealth—you can’t see it. So when I talk to even people from the other side, they’re trying to order our plane. They like the fact that you can’t see it. I said, ‘How would it do in battle with your plane?’ They say, ‘Well we have one problem—we can’t see your plane.’ That’s a big problem. Stealth, super stealth. The best in the world. We make the best military equipment in the world. Also, remember this: jobs.”

Trump is apparently on that kick again. According to CNN reporter Daniel Dale, Trump told an audience of Michigan workers today that he might deploy some F-35s to a local air base, but he wasn’t so sure they’d see the fighter jets when they come in.

“Actually they’re totally stealth, so maybe you won’t see them come in,” Trump reportedly said. “You won’t see them come in.”

Trump says he might deploy some F-35s to a local air base, saying workers here will see them come in. He says, "Actually they're totally stealth, so maybe you won't see them come in. You won't see them come in." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 30, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Dale’s account of Trump’s words invited a wave of mockery on Twitter:

Who wants to explain to him the difference between stealth and invisible? Not it. — Joshua Gale (@joshuafett75) January 30, 2020

The president of the United States thinks his military has invisible airplanes. https://t.co/QBHpnhjgB2 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 30, 2020

Omg ..

The stupidity is real … — nunya F⬛C⬛⬛N⬛ Biz!! 🌊 (@juzperfict) January 30, 2020

Not the first time he mistook stealth for the Romulan Cloaking device from “Star Trek”. — JerseyJohn (@johndail1591) January 30, 2020

Comprehension of a four year old — LivePostcardDiva💜 Power to the Postcard 💪💪💪 (@MorBeeK) January 30, 2020

Lol, why doesn’t Trump say his invisible planes are parked right outside the rally? — Marc Goldstein (@marcgoldstein_) January 30, 2020

I remember when they gave him a picture of them. pic.twitter.com/O5NIQKM2MO — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) January 30, 2020

No one wants to tell him the Klingon cloaking device only works in the Space Force. — Devin’s Chupacabra (@KSholinsky) January 30, 2020

The Emperor Has No Planes — Cal Deobald (@calmudge0n) January 30, 2020

Well, I definitely feel safe now. Does he think the nuclear codes were made in a microwave, too? — D.M. (@Dee_M_G3) January 30, 2020