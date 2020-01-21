‘The trifecta of constitutional misconduct’: Adam Schiff rains hell on Trump in blistering impeachment statement
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tuesday delivered a blistering opening statement at the start of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the United States Senate.
In his speech, Schiff took apart the Trump legal team’s claims that the president’s conduct would not be an impeachable offense even if all the allegations against him were definitively proven to be true.
“It is the president’s apparent belief that, under Article 2, he can do anything he wants, no matter how corrupt,” Schiff said. “And yet, when the Founders wrote this clause, they had this type of conduct in mind, conduct that abuses the power of office for his personal benefit, that undermines our national security, that invites foreign interference in our democratic process of an election. It is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct justifying our impeachment.”
Schiff then challenged senators to give Trump a full and fair trial that will allow both sides to subpoena documents and call witnesses, and he outlined the negative repercussions that would arise from not doing so.
“The harm is this: You will not have any of the evidence the president continues to conceal throughout most or all of the trial,” he said.
Watch Schiff’s opening statement below.
CNN
CNN historian lays waste to GOP defense of Trump stonewalling: ‘Largest cover-up of impeachment in history’
A presidential historian identified two key differences between President Donald Trump's impeachment trials and the two others in history -- and dismissed Republican arguments against hearing evidence as "nonsense."
Canadian-American historian Tim Naftali told CNN that Trump's impeachment trial differed greatly from its two predecessors, and knocked down GOP defenses of the president.
"There are two big, big considerations out there that the public should have in mind when they list to the debate, if they do later today," Naftali said. "One, this is the first time the president's party has ever controlled a Senate trial in the history of the United States -- it's never happened before. Either it was the other party, or it was a faction, in the case of Andrew Johnson."
CNN
WATCH: Adam Schiff blasts McConnell’s Senate impeachment rules in fiery press conference
On Tuesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), the lead impeachment manager, condemned the impeachment trial rules laid out by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in a furious speech.
"We could see why this resolution was kept from us and from the American people. This is nothing like the process that was used in the Clinton trial," said Schiff. "It does not prescribe a process for a fair trial. And the American people desperately want to believe that the Senate will give both the president and the House of Representatives a fair trial."
"It leaves that question of whether the House will ever see these documents, whether the American people will ever see these documents to the end and only the end, with no guarantee that this material will ever be shown to the House or to the American people," said Schiff. "On the subject of witnesses, it is also a deep depar occur from Clinton, where all of the witnesses testified before the Senate trial. The issue in the Clinton trial was not whether they would testify, they had testified already. They had been interviewed already, some dozens of times. The question in the Clinton trial was, will they be recalled? Will they be required to testify again? And that question was answered in the affirmative."
CNN
CNN’s John Avlon destroys the GOP’s 5 big arguments against Trump impeachment
On CNN Tuesday, fact-checker John Avlon broke down the main arguments the GOP is making against convicting President Donald Trump.
"Presidential impeachment is a serious business, so you might expect the defense to be serious as well," said Avlon. "But unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, judging by two documents put forward by President Trump's lawyers. They essentially represent an attempt to put Trump's twitter feed and rally speeches into legalese. Here is a look at five fact-free arguments you are likely to hear."
"One, the articles of impeachment violate the Constitution," said Avlon. "These are nonsense words and a contradiction in terms. Impeachment is written into the Constitution. Good people can disagree with the charges, process, or whether it rises to the level of removal from office, but it takes brass to argue that impeachment is unconstitutional."