‘There is no need for more evidence’: Lamar Alexander announces his opposition to impeachment witnesses
Sen. Lamar Alexander (D-TN) released a statement on his views on impeachment witnesses on Thursday evening.
Alexander is not running for re-election, which has made him one of the most closely-watched senators on the issue of whether witnesses will be called as they have been in every other impeachment trial.
Late Thursday evening, Alexander announced he would be voting no.
Here is his explanation:
There is no need for more evidence to prove that the president asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter; he said this on television on October 3, 2019, and during his July 25, 2019, telephone call with the president of Ukraine. 2/15
— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020
There is no need to consider further the frivolous second article of impeachment that would remove the president for asserting his constitutional prerogative to protect confidential conversations with his close advisers. 4/15
— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020
When elected officials inappropriately interfere with such investigations, it undermines the principle of equal justice under the law. 6/15
— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020
The question then is not whether the president did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did. 8/15
— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020
The Senate has spent nine long days considering this “mountain” of evidence, the arguments of the House managers and the president’s lawyers, their answers to senators’ questions and the House record. 10/15
— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020
The framers believed that there should never, ever be a partisan impeachment. That is why the Constitution requires a 2/3 vote of the Senate for conviction. Yet not one House Republican voted for these articles. 12/15
— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020
It would create the weapon of perpetual impeachment to be used against future presidents whenever the House of Representatives is of a different political party. 14/15
— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020
Read my full statement on my vote regarding additional evidence in the impeachment proceedings here: https://t.co/xmuRicS7U4
— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020
Biden raps Trump as Iowa goes down to the wire
Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden went on the attack Thursday against Donald Trump, campaigning in Iowa hours before the US president jets in to divert attention ahead of the state's first-in-the-nation vote.
"I can hardly wait to debate this man," the former vice president told a crowd in Waukee, a whistlestop on his weeklong bus tour across the state.
Candidates battling to challenge Trump in November's elections are locked in a tight race days before the caucuses in Iowa, where candidates are barnstorming the state, countless volunteers are knocking on doors seeking to sway undecided voters, and political advertising is carpet-bombing the airwaves.