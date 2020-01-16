These 6 GOP senators have negative approval ratings — threatening Republican control in 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may not be in control of the body following the 2020 elections. In fact, he might not even be a senator.
On Thursday, Morning Consult released a new poll on all 100 senators, based on 494,899 interviews with voters. The survey had some major red flags for Republicans hoping to hold control of the chamber in 2020.
President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is putting enormous pressure on vulnerable Republicans, Morning Consult’s Eli Yokley explained.
“The Senate’s impeachment trial is set to provide a familiar political dilemma for the chamber’s most vulnerable Republicans: Cross President Donald Trump and face the wrath of his ardent base, or side with him and alienate the broader coalition in their states, where the president is unpopular,” Yokley wrote.
This can be seen in the polls of GOP senators standing for reelection in 2020.
In Kentucky, McConnell himself is wildly unpopular. Only 37% of Kentucky voters approve of McConnell, while 50% disagree — giving the GOP leader a net approval rating of -13.
However, McConnell is no longer the most unpopular senator in America, that title now belongs to Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who has a 42% approval rating, while 52% of Maine voters disapprove, for an approval rating of -10.
Four other GOP senators up for re-election in 2020 have underwater approval ratings.
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) has a -5% approval rating while Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) were all clocked at -3 approval ratings.
It’s 2020 and Florida’s Supreme Court just ruled in favor of a poll tax
"Florida cannot violate the U.S. Constitution's protections. The right to vote cannot be contingent on the ability to pay."
Florida's state Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of denying convicted felons the right to vote if they do not pay fines and fees associated with their incarceration, a decision that was immediately assailed by rights activists as an unconstitutional and immoral poll tax.
In a statement condemning the ruling (pdf), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of Florida, Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund said the ruling "does not—indeed, cannot—alter what the U.S. Constitution requires."
Trump ridiculed as a ‘big baby’ for showing kids a map of 2016 results: ‘It’s his blankie’
President Donald Trump was blasted as a "baby" for apparently worrying about his legitimacy after two articles of impeachment were transmitted from the House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate.
During an Oval Office event on "constitutional prayer in public schools," Trump had a large map on his desk showing the 2016 election, with red showing areas won by Trump and blue showing areas won by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic Party nominee.
The map, however, is misleading as it shows the election results by area. But land does not vote, people do. And despite the largely-red map, Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 2,868,686 votes.