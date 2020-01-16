These 6 GOP senators have negative approval ratings — threatening Republican control in 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may not be in control of the body following the 2020 elections. In fact, he might not even be a senator.

On Thursday, Morning Consult released a new poll on all 100 senators, based on 494,899 interviews with voters. The survey had some major red flags for Republicans hoping to hold control of the chamber in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is putting enormous pressure on vulnerable Republicans, Morning Consult’s Eli Yokley explained.

“The Senate’s impeachment trial is set to provide a familiar political dilemma for the chamber’s most vulnerable Republicans: Cross President Donald Trump and face the wrath of his ardent base, or side with him and alienate the broader coalition in their states, where the president is unpopular,” Yokley wrote.

This can be seen in the polls of GOP senators standing for reelection in 2020.

In Kentucky, McConnell himself is wildly unpopular. Only 37% of Kentucky voters approve of McConnell, while 50% disagree — giving the GOP leader a net approval rating of -13.

However, McConnell is no longer the most unpopular senator in America, that title now belongs to Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who has a 42% approval rating, while 52% of Maine voters disapprove, for an approval rating of -10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four other GOP senators up for re-election in 2020 have underwater approval ratings.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) has a -5% approval rating while Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) were all clocked at -3 approval ratings.