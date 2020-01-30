‘They want to kill our cows’: Trump says liberals kill cows and ‘you’re next’ — forgetting where steaks come from
President Donald Trump bizarrely proclaimed that Democrats want to kill your cows,” while at a speech in Iowa Thursday evening.
Trump, who never met a Big Mac he didn’t like, is known for frequently spending his Saturday nights at his Washington hotel eating a “well-done” steak with ketchup.
Trump then warned that if Democrats want to kill cows, then “you’re next,” threatened.
The Green New Deal talks about methane that often comes from cows, which is presumed that cows have flatulence, in fact it’s cow belches that cause methane emissions. One of the greatest producers of methane, far surpassing that of cows, are termites, who eat and expel massive quantities of wood.
It’s unclear whether Trump actually believes that Democrats want to kill humans as part of the Green New Deal, but he provided no proof of it.
Aside from vegetarians, many Democrats, like hamburgers and steaks. Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke made Whataburger one of the key campaign stops during his Senate race.
You can watch the video below — and see some of the tweets:
