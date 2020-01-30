‘They want to kill our cows’: Trump says liberals kill cows and ‘you’re next’ — forgetting where steaks come from

President Donald Trump bizarrely proclaimed that Democrats want to kill your cows,” while at a speech in Iowa Thursday evening.

Trump, who never met a Big Mac he didn’t like, is known for frequently spending his Saturday nights at his Washington hotel eating a “well-done” steak with ketchup.

Trump then warned that if Democrats want to kill cows, then “you’re next,” threatened.

The Green New Deal talks about methane that often comes from cows, which is presumed that cows have flatulence, in fact it’s cow belches that cause methane emissions. One of the greatest producers of methane, far surpassing that of cows, are termites, who eat and expel massive quantities of wood.

It’s unclear whether Trump actually believes that Democrats want to kill humans as part of the Green New Deal, but he provided no proof of it.

Aside from vegetarians, many Democrats, like hamburgers and steaks. Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke made Whataburger one of the key campaign stops during his Senate race.

You can watch the video below — and see some of the tweets:

Trump: "They want to kill our cows. That means you're next." Me: [unironically chomping into a Farmer Boys burger] 🍔 #TrumpRallyIA pic.twitter.com/53rTSbANHV — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) January 31, 2020

“That’s a real beauty,” says Trump of @aoc.

Goes on to summarize the Green New Deal as “they want to kill our cows.” — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) January 31, 2020

Trump mentions @AOC at his rally, the mention of her name generates boos. He brings up the Green New Deal. “They want to kill our cows, that means you’re next,” he said. — Jake Webster (@JakeDaveWebster) January 31, 2020

Trump rifts on @AOC's GND: "They want to kill our cows. You want to know why?…Want to know why? They want to kill your cows–that means your next." — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 31, 2020

Jeeze, he's in Iowa, he should be saying "They want to kill our cows. You know why?"

A. Bacon — J Hougen (@HougenJ) January 31, 2020

@SenJoniErnst Just wanted you to know who you're playing political suicide for Joni. "They want to kill our cows. That means you're next." — Donald Trump, just now, in Iowa. Are you really going to stand behind these comments? — Gemini Ginger (@ICanBeAHandful) January 31, 2020

Trump is losing what little mind capacity he had!!! This is as dumb a statement as any that has ever come from anyone in the oval office!!! ‘They want to kill our cows’: Trump says liberals kill cows and ‘you’re next’ — forgetting where steaks come from https://t.co/ASnuHwytuT — Bad Karma – #ProudToBeScum (@BadKarmaIn2020) January 31, 2020

@realDonaldTrump Dumbest jackass on the planet. Are those burgers from McDonalds he eats all the time plant based? Even his crowd thought he looked stupid. https://t.co/0aI3FDo3RV — Shirley Little (@ShirleyLittle51) January 31, 2020

