Three Japanese evacuated from Wuhan test positive for virus

Three Japanese evacuated from the epicentre of a deadly new coronavirus outbreak have tested positive for the illness, the government said Thursday, as it faced criticism for the country’s minimal quarantine measures.

The new cases were announced as another evacuation flight from Wuhan landed in Tokyo, and the government confirmed three more local cases.

More than 400 people have now been repatriated from Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak that has killed 170 people and infected thousands.

But while returnees praised the government’s effort to bring them home quickly, there has been criticism of Japan’s decision to allow the arrivals to “self-quarantine”.

Two of Wednesday’s returnees initially refused to be tested for the virus, although officials said the pair were now willing to be checked.

The health ministry said Thursday there were now 14 confirmed cases in Japan, of which two have not shown any symptoms.

On Wednesday, authorities reported a second case involving someone who had not recently travelled to China.

The woman was a tour guide — for visitors from Wuhan — who worked on the same bus as a driver who also contracted the virus.

– ‘A truly new situation’ –

“The eighth case is the second suspected incident of human-to-human transmission in Japan,” Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told parliament.

“We are in a truly new situation.”

Earlier Thursday, 210 Japanese arrived on a second flight from Wuhan and a third flight departed Tokyo later in the evening to collect remaining citizens.

More than a dozen people from the first flight have been hospitalised with varying symptoms, while another 26 on the second evacuation were also sent to hospitals.

All the passengers on the second flight took the test to verify the infection and the remaining 184 are staying at accommodation chosen by the government to monitor their condition, the ministry said.

Japan is not forcibly quarantining arrivals, saying they lack the legal basis to confine people who have not tested positive for the virus.

