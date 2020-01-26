Quantcast
Three rockets hit the US embassy in Iraq capital: security source

Published

1 min ago

on

AFP is reporting that five rockets exploded near the U.S. Embassy in Iraq’s capital Sunday night. Of those five fired, three directly hit the embassy.

This is one of many of the times the American embassy has been hit by foes in recent weeks. After President Donald Trump ordered the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani, supporters of Iran attacked the embassy (pictured above), breaching the wall and burning the entrance.

Trump has not commented and has spent most of his Sunday railing against impeachment.

The story is still developing…

‘I saw this and lost it’: Internet mourns the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Kobe Bryant

It was reported by several outlets that basketball giant Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles. That's when Twitter users took to the social media site begging Bryant's account to respond that it wasn't true.

https://twitter.com/JavrienGVO/status/1221517794019364870

https://twitter.com/napoleonnne/status/1221522285867274241

Others remembered the powerful way that Bryant gave back to communities with his foundation that targeted impoverished communities. He helped deliver programs for sports and other extracurricular programs for youth.

https://twitter.com/Andredeegreat/status/1221526781158510599

Trump should be hauled before a federal judge over threat against Adam Schiff: Ex-Justice Department counsel

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, ex-Justice Department official Shan Wu claimed Donald Trump should be hauled before a federal judge to explain his implied threat against Rep, Adam Schiff in light of the fact that the California Democrat is serving as a prosecutor in the impeachment trial against the president.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Wu -- who served as Counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno -- seemed furious at the president over his tweet that implied to many the president was encouraging violence against a member of the House.

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Sports Illustrated is reporting that basketball giant Kobe Bryant has died suddenly in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

KTLA is reporting that the helicopter crash happened on a hillside in the Calabasas area, which is northwest of Los Angeles and directly east of Thousand Oaks.

There were no survivors in the crash, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported and five people were on board.

