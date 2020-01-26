Three rockets hit the US embassy in Iraq capital: security source

AFP is reporting that five rockets exploded near the U.S. Embassy in Iraq’s capital Sunday night. Of those five fired, three directly hit the embassy.

#BREAKING Of five rockets fired, three made a direct hit on the US embassy in Baghdad, according to a security source pic.twitter.com/pNBg7JqZxd — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 26, 2020

This is one of many of the times the American embassy has been hit by foes in recent weeks. After President Donald Trump ordered the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani, supporters of Iran attacked the embassy (pictured above), breaching the wall and burning the entrance.

Three rockets directly strike US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq https://t.co/i8WwPx7zXe — Marie (@1purehappy) January 26, 2020

Trump has not commented and has spent most of his Sunday railing against impeachment.

The story is still developing…