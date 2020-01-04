Quantcast
‘Time to leave Dan Lipinski’: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot says there is ‘no room’ for anti-choice congressman

Published

1 min ago

on

The mayor of Chicago said that there was “no room” in the Democratic Party for one of her constituents — who represents the city in Congress.

Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL) was blasted on Twitter by the elections account for the progressive blog Daily Kos after he signed a letter asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the Row v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide — and possibly overrule it.

The website, which has been raising money for congressional Democrats since the 2004 cycle, urged people to donate to Lipinski’s progressive challenger in the Democratic Primary, Marie Newman.

The tweet caught the eye of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who then inserted herself in the primary.

“I support a big tent but there’s no room under the flaps for anyone who is actively seeking to deny women control over our bodies,” Lightfoot wrote.

“Time to leave Dan Lipinski,” she urged.

The mayor has been urging her constituents to sign up to vote via absentee ballot in the March 17, 2020 Illinois primary.

