‘Time to leave Dan Lipinski’: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot says there is ‘no room’ for anti-choice congressman
The mayor of Chicago said that there was “no room” in the Democratic Party for one of her constituents — who represents the city in Congress.
Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL) was blasted on Twitter by the elections account for the progressive blog Daily Kos after he signed a letter asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the Row v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide — and possibly overrule it.
The website, which has been raising money for congressional Democrats since the 2004 cycle, urged people to donate to Lipinski’s progressive challenger in the Democratic Primary, Marie Newman.
"Democrat" Dan Lipinski just co-signed this legal brief asking the Supreme Court to revisit Roe v. Wade "and, if appropriate, overrule" it: https://t.co/xOdom4xUXG
Donate to his progressive challenger, Marie Newman, here: https://t.co/xRAQ3ioLa4
— Daily Kos Elections (@DKElections) January 2, 2020
The tweet caught the eye of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who then inserted herself in the primary.
“I support a big tent but there’s no room under the flaps for anyone who is actively seeking to deny women control over our bodies,” Lightfoot wrote.
“Time to leave Dan Lipinski,” she urged.
I support a big tent but there's no room under the flaps for anyone who is actively seeking to deny women control over our bodies. Time to leave @danlipinski. https://t.co/DvZaSP8jXx
— Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) January 5, 2020
The mayor has been urging her constituents to sign up to vote via absentee ballot in the March 17, 2020 Illinois primary.
The 2020 Primary Election in Illinois is just under three months away. You don’t need to submit a reason or excuse to the Board of Elections if you wish to vote by mail. Request an absentee ballot today at https://t.co/BFDAz7wXKD pic.twitter.com/mtbCIP9Vx8
— Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) December 18, 2019
